‘Very New To The Franchise’: The Bachelors Reveal Major Changes To Their Season

In the lead-up to the historic season where we’re introduced to not one, not two but THREE Bachelors on their journey to find love, Felix, Jed and Thomas stopped by KIIS FM to chat with Kyle and Brittany Hockley about love, sex, last meals and some big changes to the franchise.

We already know this season will be completely different to those that came before with the addition of two more Bachies, but there have also been some major changes to the mansion, the show’s location and even some of the rules within the show.

During the chat, Kyle obviously had one thing on his mind and asked the Bachelors if they were able to hook up with Bachelorettes while filming the show.

Brittany more than anyone knows all about what went down in previous seasons of The Bachelor after making it all the way to the finale of Season 6, so it was probably the biggest shock to her when the Bachelors revealed that they have “the option” to be intimate with Bachelorettes.

“It gets much steamier than it has on any of the other Bachelors before,” Felix revealed.

“This is very new to the franchise, very new to me,” Brittany responded, “you could not even do anything if you tried.”

Jed went on to explain that within the penthouse that the Bachelors stayed at, they each had individual rooms as well as a big spa, indoor pool and areas where you had the option to “hang out” with Bachelorettes later.

“I was in bunk beds with ten people,” Britt joked.

During the chat, Britt also grilled the Bachelors on a few key questions about love, sex and dating to see which one she’d give her rose to.

Catch the full chat here to hear all about it.

The Bachelors will kick off the new year, and a whole new era for the franchise as Jed, Thomas and Felix go on the ultimate journey of transformation as they hope to find The One.

It's love times three when The Bachelors Australia premieres Monday, 9 January on 10 And 10 Play