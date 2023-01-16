‘Thomas 100 Percent Doesn’t Know Who I Am’: Why Jenae Wasn't Shocked To Leave The Bachelor Mansion

After CJ, Marjorie and Tash Candyce stormed out of the Bachelor mansion, Jenae had her fingers crossed that there wouldn’t even be a Rose Ceremony. Unfortunately there was, and with just one Bachelorette being sent home, sadly it was her time to farewell the mansion.

“I just think that because I had barely spoken to the guy he had nothing to go off,” Jenae said adding that she couldn’t be surprised to not receive a rose.

“Time with the Bachelors is so limited so I find it very hard to believe how people can be utterly smitten after a six-minute talk, that’s just me being a realist,” she continued. “I need time to get to know someone. I still feel like I don’t know Thomas from a bar of soap.

“Some people can make a connection and be passing in 20 minutes, I was just happy to say g’day and how are you,” she added, laughing.

Though she came into the mansion as one of Thomas’ Bachelorettes, Jenae never really got the one-on-one time to explore a connection much further than on her initial blind date.

“To be honest, I didn’t really fancy any of the guys,” she said. “I was open to it, but I didn’t feel that instant romantic connection other girls did.” Instead, Jenae found her instant connection with the other Bachelorettes, forming fast and lasting friendships.

But looking back on her time in the mansion, she admitted that if she had her time all over again she would have tried to swap Bachelors.

“I would have jumped ship to Jed. Out of all three, he’s the one I kind of vibe and now I’m like… I should have jumped. I actually spoke to him more than Thomas,” she said, laughing. “Like Thomas didn’t know my name. He 100 percent doesn’t know who I am. He thinks I’m a cushion.”

Confessing an ongoing string of bad luck when it comes to dating, Jenae prefers to make in-person connections rather than relying on apps and endless banter, but that has led her to some very interesting circumstanced.

“There have been so many first dates I’ve been on where the most unusual things have happened like a guy drastically lied about his height - which is fine - and he took me bowling and brought his own bowling ball and shoes from home.

“Another guy stopped me while I was drinking a beer and said, ‘I can’t help but notice how meaty your fingers are’. I’ve heard and seen it all. But none of that compares to Bachelor dating,” Jenae said, laughing.

Though time in the house with the other Bachelorettes was a dream, watching the show the 29-year-old had one major complaint. “I just thought I’d be in it more. I thought I’d be getting more air time!

“I’ve been telling everyone to watch and they’re like, we blinked and we missed ya. As far as everyone’s concerned I’m not even in it!”

While she admits her dating life couldn’t get any worse, Jenae said there’s just one condition if she were to do another dating show in the future. “If I had guaranteed air-time I would do it. If not, then nah!”

