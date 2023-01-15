‘There Was Something There’: Marnie’s Missed Chance To Swap Bachelors Backfires

Speaking to 10 Play, Marnie said that the major changes to the franchise kept all the Bachelorettes on their toes adding, “We couldn’t predict a thing that was coming which, while it was hard, was super fun. I loved it!”

Introducing the Bachelorettes to their Bachelor via blind dates, Marnie had seen headlines and heard rumours about potential casting announcements. “You can’t trust what all these people are saying! When I walked down and saw Thomas I was like yeah I’m happy with this,” she said, laughing.

“I thought we really connected, we spoke about what we were looking for and what we wanted in our endgame,” Marnie continued, “I feel like we really did want the same things.”

On the first night, Marnie and Thomas spoke again and she was blown away when he recalled a lot of what they spoke about. “Considering he had spoken to so many other women I thought maybe what I said stood out because it truly is what he wants!”

But not getting a single date, Marnie said each time her name was called for a group date, “It felt like my stomach dropped out of my arse”. This season, getting invited to a group date means you get more time with the Bachelor but it also puts you at risk of being sent home. Only the women invited on the group date participate in the Rose Ceremony, so it’s important to make the most of that time.

“The first time my name was called I was like oh cool! This is awesome,” Marnie said, “the second time I was like nah, we’re out of here boys! From the moment my name was called I had this weird feeling in the back of my head like, you’re going home!”

On Sunday, Thomas invited a handful of his Bachelorettes to do breath work and eye-gazing. “I was just a blubbering mess for like 90 percent of the date,” Marnie said, laughing. “It was a very emotional date… I hadn’t really dived into something like that before so it brought up a lot of emotions that I didn’t even think I had. Afterwards, he probably thought I was unhinged.”

Looking at the other group dates also just reaffirmed in Marnie’s head that she potentially was with the wrong Bachelor.

“I did want to switch to Felix,” she admitted. “He took his girls to Wet’N’Wild, that’s right up my alley! I use my eyes and I breathe daily so breathwork and eye-gazing come naturally to me,” she laughed again.

After revealing to Thomas that she had two daughters, Marnie said she saw a shift in him. “I was like, yeah you’re not feeling this at all,” she added. Meanwhile, Marnie had been speaking to one of her closest friends in the house, Jasmine, about her plans to switch from Jed to Thomas.

“Jasmine was like, I want to swap to Thomas… I was like babe, go for it because I’m going for Felix! His feel, his dates, they all seemed so fun and it was kind of more what I was into!”

While Jasmine was able to pull Thomas aside and let him know exactly how she was feeling moving forward, Marnie said she only got a brief chance to make a casual joke to Felix, but perhaps he didn’t realise how serious she actually was.

“There was something there, I don’t know if it was more friendship, but I had easier conversations with Felix.”

Despite knowing Jasmine’s plan, Marnie said she was still shocked to find the pair standing side-by-side in the Rose Ceremony. “[Jasmine] and I had the biggest conversation about it and I think she asked me maybe three or four times if I was ok with it and I said yes, more than ok!

“I was a little bit shocked when [Thomas] said Jasmine’s name, but given everything that had happened prior, it didn’t surprise me,” she added.

While she wasn’t able to find her match in the mansion, Marnie said that watching the show back has been just as much fun as living the experience.

“Seeing the other girls’ one-on-one time and how strong their connections are, you build such beautiful friendships with these girls, so you’re genuinely happy for them even if it is with the Bachelor you’re assigned to,” she said. “You’re cheering them on!

“I’m so happy for the girls, it’s amazing to watch.”

