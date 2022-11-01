The Bachelors Premiere Date Has Been Announced!

With the glitzy backdrop of the Gold Coast, there will be an exciting world first with triple the bachelors, triple the romance and triple the engagement rings.

And, of course some great drama.

As the temperature heats up this January, so too will the Bachelors’ journey for true love.

Join Bachelors Felix, Jed and Thomas as they begin their quest for their happily ever after in The Bachelors Australia.

It's love times three on The Bachelors Australia. Premieres Monday, 9 January On 10 And 10 Play.

Keep up to date on The Bachelor socials:

facebook.com/TheBachelorAUtwitter.com/TheBachelorAUInstagram.com/TheBachelorAUTiktok.com/@Bachelornationau10play.com.au/the-bachelor10play.com.au/the-reality-bite-cocktails-and-roses#TheBachelorsAU