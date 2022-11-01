The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

The Bachelors Premiere Date Has Been Announced!

The Bachelors Premiere Date Has Been Announced!

This summer be ready to witness a new era of love and romance when The Bachelors Australia premieres on Monday, 9 January 2023.

With the glitzy backdrop of the Gold Coast, there will be an exciting world first with triple the bachelors, triple the romance and triple the engagement rings.

And, of course some great drama.

As the temperature heats up this January, so too will the Bachelors’ journey for true love.

Join Bachelors Felix, Jed and Thomas as they begin their quest for their happily ever after in The Bachelors Australia.

It's love times three on The Bachelors Australia. Premieres Monday, 9 January On 10 And 10 Play.

Keep up to date on The Bachelor socials:

facebook.com/TheBachelorAUtwitter.com/TheBachelorAUInstagram.com/TheBachelorAUTiktok.com/@Bachelornationau10play.com.au/the-bachelor10play.com.au/the-reality-bite-cocktails-and-roses#TheBachelorsAU

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
NEXT STORY

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.