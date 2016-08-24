The Bachelor Recap: Episode 9, Season 4

It’s been a ‘hectic’ week at the Bach mansion with the arrival of three intruders and the departure of a big personality. Acknowledging all this, Kiki suggests the ladies enjoy a synchronised ‘sigh’.

With that, the girls proceed to move on, returning to the mansion’s hottest topic: who will get the next single date? All acknowledge that ‘Noni No-date’ must be due her turn.

Alas, the clue on the card is more rev engine and less sizzle bacon, as Richie picks Steph the intruder.

The girls are shocked that Richie would choose a girl he hardly knows over one of several he’s gotten cosy with at cocktail parties, but the Ballarat babe is totally ….

When it comes to dating, Steph makes it pretty clear that you can’t take the country out of the girl, but please take her out of the country.

A jet-ski ride, a cosy tête-à-tête and a red rose later, another romantic evening passes, bringing a new day filled with all the promise that comes with a group date.

Gathered on the mansion grounds, the girls are introduced by Osher and Richie to a relationship expert, who’s planned three compatibility tests for the ladies and their prospective lover.

The girls do their best not to use their pre-existing Bachelor intel to win the round. Cat lovers and spend thrifts own it. Richie was sure to find out anyhow.

And then they introduce the touch test.

Surprisingly it’s not Faith’s Bachie boob grab that has all the girls talking/stone-cold-silent. Rather when Alex all but passionately kisses him, ruffling not only the feathers of ducks across the nation, but also the ones watching on the mansion monitor.

If Nikki’s face is anything to go by, the girls are definitely in need of another synchronised sigh.

Alex may be a deft communicator of the physical kind, but she’s not so great at directing a blind-folded Richie in a golf buggy around an obstacle course, resulting in Faith winning her second single date.

Later that night at the cocktail party, Alex expresses fatigue at being the one doing all the chasing in her relationship with Richie. Almost on cue he appears, producing her missing white rose - missing from where? Nobody knows – and whisks her off for some polite questioning about how she feels being separated from her son. But Alex makes it clear, Richie is worth it.

In the foyer of the mansion the girls assemble, hearts-a-thumpin’, while Richie takes his place next to a table with just six roses on top.

He moves faster than usual, saving almost all of the original girls and two intruders. Khalia takes her leave, as does Noni, who it seems was never destined to have that single date.

Coming up in episode 10… it’s time to declare feelings, and one Bachelorette can’t wait, but who’s still a little love shy?

