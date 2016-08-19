The Bachelor Recap: Episode 8, Season 4

Still reeling from the shock arrival of three intruders the night before, our Bachelorettes are keen for a new, stress-free day. All seems well when Osher makes his usual cheery morning visit, until he announces that Richie has organised three dates: two single and one group.

Noni hopes that she’ll snag her first ever single date, but with the number of ladies swelling to 11 overnight, who Richie’s picked is anyone’s guess.

Sadly for Noni, it’s the mysterious Olena that swoops in to collect her second single date. True to form, Richie pulls up in yet another impressive mode of transport: this time it’s a private jet.

“Are you a nervous flyer?” Richie asks nervously. Olena admits she is, and suddenly the whole date seems like a terrible idea! Chivalrous Richie clasps Olena’s hand protectively for the duration of the flight. Until they crack open the champagne, that is.

The duo arrive in Mudgee for a cute morning tea, but there’s no rest for the wicked as Richie realises that encouraging Olena to open up about her feelings is no mean feat.

Back at the mansion, it’s “newbie” Sarah’s turn to read out the group date card. The clue causes much excitement and several girls prepare for a cheeky game of ‘catch and kiss.’

Meanwhile, back in Mudgee, it’s time for a picturesque picnic, where Richie tries again to encourage his date to share her feelings. Olena bravely opens her heart and hurrah! She gets a rose.

The Bachelorettes arrive at a wharf for their group date to find Richie and Osher motoring up in a fishing boat. They explain the day’s marine-themed date: the ladies will hand-pick and cook the perfect fish dish to satisfy Richie’s seafood cravings.

The two chefs who tantalise Richie’s tastebuds best will join him for a seafood feast. Newcomer Steph is quick to identify the consequences should she or one of her fellow intruders claim this prize over the other Bachelorettes.

Once inside the fish market Alex decides to remind Richie of her smooching skills by placing a smacker on a freshly-caught specimen.

The ladies then hit the kitchen to cook their seafood. Rachael and Noni make a cracking start while Nikki can’t seem to make head nor tail of her fishy friend.

In the end, it’s Rachael and Noni’s dish that reels Richie in, and they adjourn to a private dining room for a seafood smorgasbord. Noni throws back an oyster, nature’s natural aphrodisiac, but instead of feeling the love she just seems to feel sick.

It’s time to reveal who’s got the second single date and OMG it’s Keira!

Richie treats Keira to a private outdoor yoga class but, when his date takes over, he finds it hard to follow the instructor’s directions.

Afterwards, Richie and Keira come to a decision about their relationship and agree to part ways. Back at the mansion, Osher delivers the news to the Bachelorettes. Cue collective jaw drop.

Following such an intense few days, Richie chooses not to have a Rose Ceremony. The ladies breathe a sigh of relief, except for Rachael, who's clearly had enough drama for one day and would have preferred to turn in early.

Coming up next week… a hands-on date gets temperatures rising, leaving one of the girls feeling the heat.

