The Bachelor Recap: Episode 6, Season 4

Richie and Kiki take to the skies to see if love is indeed in the air, and it’s every Bachelorette for herself at the inaugural Bachelor Games.

It’s a sombre mood in the mansion, but if one thing can raise Bachelorette spirits it’s a date card, and Osher’s bearing two. “Holy sh**tballs,” responds Keira. Inelegant, but not inaccurate.

‘Let’s rise and fall’ reads the card, to a flurry of giggles. Kiki coos as she’s revealed to be the Bachelorette at gravity’s disposal.

‘Let the games begin’ reads the second, a more inclusive affair that sets competitive chatter, game faces, and the occasional death stare in motion.

Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre is the arena for the Bachelorettorial battle, but before combat commences, Bachelorus Maximus must light the torch.

Event one: archery, which fires into action with Faith’s debatable bullseye. Precision is key in striking Richie’s heart with Cupid’s arrow, though Alex’s aim, at least in the sporting sense, is a little off.

Event two: the zorb ball sprint. The Bachelorettes kick their hands and feet into gear, channelling their inner hamsters to drive their spheres towards the finish line.

Only kangaroo suit wrestling can decide such a finely poised competition, and it’s down to Faith and Keira. Happy Roo vs Ducky Roo. 

A warning never to underestimate a chirpy marsupial's power, Faith body slams her adversary for a pin and a win. But deep down, this Bachelorette’s a lover not a fighter, and a romantic evening with Richie results in the prize of a red rose.

The next day, it’s Kiki’s turn to be on cloud nine, jumping in a helicopter for her single date. Richie’s heart is in his mouth, Kiki’s cool as a cucumber, as they take in the view, and each other.

Dining the night away and attempting to pull down emotional barriers, Richie suspects this relationship could be a slow burn, but with time of the essence, there’s a certain need for speed.

Returning to the mansion seemingly rose-less, has Kiki survived the skies only to find herself on a highway to the friend zone? Psych! She produces a stem, to the applause of her peers.

At the Cocktail Party, the Bachelorettes are seeing red, and it’s not just Keira’s dress, as Richie leads her away for some alone time. “I might come in for a kiss,” she says. “I actually feel like I’m going to vomit in my own mouth,” says Kiki.

The Rose Ceremony arrives, and Alex is once again ruing her decision to leave the White Rose unplayed.

As blooms are bestowed, only Faith and Kiki have the luxury of knowing they’re safe.

Two Bachelorettes are left willing the single remaining rose to be raised in their direction, but there can be only one, and it’s a hyperventilating Rachael who lives to date another day.

Sasha says an emotional goodbye, still hopeful that her next romantic journey is just around the corner.

“I’m always prepared for love.”

Coming up next week… High seas, date crashers and mansion mayhem.

Grab our GIFs on our official GIPHY page: giphy.com/thebachelorau

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

