The Bachelor Recap: Episode 16, Season 4

From a stunning garden in balmy Bali, our faithful host Osher poses the question that’s on everyone’s lips: who has Richie fallen for?

But before Richie makes his final decision, he’s reunited with two other special ladies in his life: his mum and sister.

Mum and sis haven’t flown from Perth just to see their main man; it’s time for Richie’s prospective other halves to face his family. Yikes.

First up is an understandably anxious Alex, who’s unsure how her single mother status will be received.

Richie’s mum is understandably concerned by Alex’s news, and she’s not afraid to say so.

Alex admits that the meeting didn’t go as she expected, but will Nikki fare better?

Meet The Family: Part 2 gets off to a good start, but things turn tense when Nikki’s previous relationship is thrown into the mix. Mama Richie questions whether the girl from Northam is over her ex.

A new day dawns and Richie ups the action-factor with a spectacular chopper ride, whisking the duo to an ancient temple inhabited by some seriously bold monkeys!

They return from their visit to the Planet of the Apes for an intimate chat where Nikki lays it all on the line.

For their final Indonesian jaunt, Captain Strahan invites Alex to hit the high seas for what sounds like a swashbuckling adventure.

arrrrr

Alex has other ideas (for the present at least) and turns the conversation to her son and the responsibilities involved in caring for a young ‘un.

Richie seems confident he can step up as a role model for Elijah, and the two landlubbers celebrate by leaping off the boat!

Shore-side, Alex takes Richie for a trip down memory lane and re-reads her poem from their very first meeting.

Cue happy tears.

The big day finally arrives, and Osher, bless him, cuts to the chase.

Australia holds its collective breath as the first car arrives. A stunning, red-clad Nikki emerges; will she get to have her happy ever after with Richie?

Alas, no. Hearts break across the country as Richie says goodbye to a truly terrific woman.

Spirits lift when Alex appears looking gorgeous in gold. She’s ever more radiant as Richie professes his love for her in the beautiful Balinese twilight.

And so begins Richie and Alex’s exciting next chapter. Here’s wishing them all the best for their post-Bachelor future!

Grab our GIFs on our official GIPHY page: giphy.com/thebachelorau

Watch the Finale!