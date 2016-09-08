The Bachelor

The Bachelor Recap: Episode 14, Season 4

Richie and his four special ladies are homeward bound to meet their families, before the Bachelor makes some tough decisions.

At the Bachelor Pad, Richie’s prepping for a huge and slightly scary milestone: home visits.

First up, Richie heads to Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula with Alex. There he’ll meet her tight-knit family, including her big brother, Adam.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 gif guide recap episode 14

Without even waiting for the bell, Adam goes straight for the jugular.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 gif guide recap episode 14

Later, a slightly weary Richie gets some special news from Alex.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 gif guide recap episode 14

Next stop on the home town tour is Sydney with Olena, who begins the visit by pelting Richie with tennis balls. 

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 gif guide recap episode 14

At home with Olena’s family, the hits just keep coming – quite literally! After a nip of Ukrainian-strength chili-infused vodka, a slightly red-faced Richie lets slip about their first date.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 gif guide recap episode 14

Unsurprisingly, Olena’s dad, Andriy, is less than thrilled that his daughter was picked up on a motorbike. Olena’s little sister seals Richie’s fate.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 gif guide recap episode 14

Funnily enough, she’s not entirely wrong.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 gif guide recap episode 14

Back on the west coast, Richie has fellow Perth native Rachael buzzing about the future.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 gif guide recap episode 14

During a family dinner, Rachael’s straight-talking sister pulls no punches.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 gif guide recap episode 14

Richie stays in WA to meet Nikki’s clan. Her brother-in-law Snowy doesn’t muck around.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 gif guide recap episode 14

But that doesn’t stop them sneaking smooches at the dinner table.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 gif guide recap episode 14

The visit ends with a big L-shaped declaration from Nikki, before the whole gang returns to Bachie HQ. At the nerve-wracking rose ceremony, Richie makes the heart-breaking decision to send Rachael home, ending our hopes for a #RichRach couple name.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 gif guide recap episode 14

Coming up in episode 15… The Bachelor and his final three go to paradise where the stakes are higher than ever.

Grab our GIFs on our official GIPHY page: giphy.com/thebachelorau

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

