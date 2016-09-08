The Bachelor Recap: Episode 14, Season 4

At the Bachelor Pad, Richie’s prepping for a huge and slightly scary milestone: home visits.

First up, Richie heads to Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula with Alex. There he’ll meet her tight-knit family, including her big brother, Adam.

Without even waiting for the bell, Adam goes straight for the jugular.

Later, a slightly weary Richie gets some special news from Alex.

Next stop on the home town tour is Sydney with Olena, who begins the visit by pelting Richie with tennis balls.

At home with Olena’s family, the hits just keep coming – quite literally! After a nip of Ukrainian-strength chili-infused vodka, a slightly red-faced Richie lets slip about their first date.

Unsurprisingly, Olena’s dad, Andriy, is less than thrilled that his daughter was picked up on a motorbike. Olena’s little sister seals Richie’s fate.

Funnily enough, she’s not entirely wrong.

Back on the west coast, Richie has fellow Perth native Rachael buzzing about the future.

During a family dinner, Rachael’s straight-talking sister pulls no punches.

Richie stays in WA to meet Nikki’s clan. Her brother-in-law Snowy doesn’t muck around.

But that doesn’t stop them sneaking smooches at the dinner table.

The visit ends with a big L-shaped declaration from Nikki, before the whole gang returns to Bachie HQ. At the nerve-wracking rose ceremony, Richie makes the heart-breaking decision to send Rachael home, ending our hopes for a #RichRach couple name.

Coming up in episode 15… The Bachelor and his final three go to paradise where the stakes are higher than ever.

Grab our GIFs on our official GIPHY page: giphy.com/thebachelorau