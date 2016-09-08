The Bachelor Recap: Episode 13, Season 4

When it comes to choosing the right person to spend the rest of your life with, time is of the essence. And over at the Bach mansion, it’s fast running out. Feeling the pressure, Richie starts to sweat.

That also may or may not have something to do with his workout.

Arriving sans date card, Osher instils in the girls a sense of anticipation, and a touch of foreboding, when he informs them that…

What could be worse/more fun than wrestling each other, looking after adult toddlers, and exerting themselves in Tough Mudder competitions?

A couple of days camped in the bush, that’s what. And Olena is stoked.

She just loves camping.

No, really.

In fact, Olena is so out of her comfort zone, this soon very much becomes a tale about a Princess…

Pushing the peas away from the mattress, the bush-dating-dance commences with the girls split into two groups, the first led off for a spot of kayak polo. As Richie, Rachael and Faith are all rather competitive souls, Richie splits them into two teams, taking Nikki under the safety of his own wing, prompting Rachael and Faith to devise a fool-proof strategy.

Though she clearly means Nikki, it doesn’t stop Rachael trying to take out the much stronger link.

Faith and Rachael prove an unstoppable force, but Richie enjoys a win later in the day on a different date – billy cart racing with Alex and Olena.

But this is a trip designed to help Richie – and the girls – further determine their compatibility before the eligible Bach is taken home four times to meet four sets of parents.

While most of the girls are clear – They’re going to love you! You’re going to love them! – Olena, once again, proves more challenging.

In many ways, this is Olena’s trial-by-remote-camping-experience. In stark contrast to her fellow Bachettes, she is frightened by the brush of a leaf, baffled by the building of tents, and beaten by the billy carts.

But she learns a valuable lesson about baked beans and bush tucker.

Proving that although she may not be familiar with, or even like all the things the outdoorsy Richie does, she will find something to enjoy in everything that’s thrown her way.

Perhaps that’s why, come the evening, Olena finds herself standing beside Faith, with only one rose between them.

And perhaps that’s also why Richie picks her, and sends Faith home.

Coming up in episode 14… Richie gets the grilling of a lifetime when the girls take him home to meet their parents.

