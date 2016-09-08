The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

The Bachelor Recap: Episode 13, Season 4

The Bachelor Recap: Episode 13, Season 4

The pressure is on for Richie and his final five. It's Hometown Week, and the would-be lovers must decide if they’re made for each other the best way they know how – by heading bush.

When it comes to choosing the right person to spend the rest of your life with, time is of the essence. And over at the Bach mansion, it’s fast running out. Feeling the pressure, Richie starts to sweat.

That also may or may not have something to do with his workout.

The Bachelor, season 4, channel ten

Arriving sans date card, Osher instils in the girls a sense of anticipation, and a touch of foreboding, when he informs them that…

The Bachelor, season 4, channel ten

What could be worse/more fun than wrestling each other, looking after adult toddlers, and exerting themselves in Tough Mudder competitions?

A couple of days camped in the bush, that’s what. And Olena is stoked.

The Bachelor, season 4, channel ten

She just loves camping.

The Bachelor, season 4, channel ten

No, really.

The Bachelor, season 4, channel ten

In fact, Olena is so out of her comfort zone, this soon very much becomes a tale about a Princess…

The Bachelor, season 4, channel ten

Pushing the peas away from the mattress, the bush-dating-dance commences with the girls split into two groups, the first led off for a spot of kayak polo. As Richie, Rachael and Faith are all rather competitive souls, Richie splits them into two teams, taking Nikki under the safety of his own wing, prompting Rachael and Faith to devise a fool-proof strategy.

The Bachelor, season 4, channel ten

Though she clearly means Nikki, it doesn’t stop Rachael trying to take out the much stronger link.

The Bachelor, season 4, channel ten

Faith and Rachael prove an unstoppable force, but Richie enjoys a win later in the day on a different date – billy cart racing with Alex and Olena.

The Bachelor, season 4, channel ten

But this is a trip designed to help Richie – and the girls – further determine their compatibility before the eligible Bach is taken home four times to meet four sets of parents.

While most of the girls are clear – They’re going to love you! You’re going to love them! – Olena, once again, proves more challenging.

The Bachelor, season 4, channel ten

In many ways, this is Olena’s trial-by-remote-camping-experience. In stark contrast to her fellow Bachettes, she is frightened by the brush of a leaf, baffled by the building of tents, and beaten by the billy carts.

But she learns a valuable lesson about baked beans and bush tucker.

The Bachelor, season 4, channel ten

Proving that although she may not be familiar with, or even like all the things the outdoorsy Richie does, she will find something to enjoy in everything that’s thrown her way.

The Bachelor, season 4, channel ten

Perhaps that’s why, come the evening, Olena finds herself standing beside Faith, with only one rose between them.

And perhaps that’s also why Richie picks her, and sends Faith home.

The Bachelor, season 4, channel ten

Coming up in episode 14… Richie gets the grilling of a lifetime when the girls take him home to meet their parents. 

Grab our GIFs on our official GIPHY page: giphy.com/thebachelorau

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
NEXT STORY

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.