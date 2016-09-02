The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

The Bachelor Recap: Episode 12, Season 4

The Bachelor Recap: Episode 12, Season 4

Faith and Richie play mum and dad to an overgrown toddler in the form of Hamish Blake, before Alex surprises Richie with something close to her heart

With just a half-dozen ladies left, there’s only one hot topic: the single date tally. Will Richie treat Nikki, Olena or Alex to a third single date, or step out with Faith, Rachael or Steph for a second time?

Turns out, it’s a member of the ‘one single date’ club, Faith, who’ll be joining Richie today. But wait a gosh darn minute, who’s that?

The Bachelor Australia gif guide recap season 4 four Richie Strahan

Richie’s handed the reins to funnyman Hamish Blake, who’s planned a date that will test them in the “ultimate way.” Yikes. But bubbly Faith can’t wipe the smile off her face. That is, until she meets Hamish’s three-year-old alter ego, Rory.

The Bachelor Australia gif guide recap season 4 four Richie Strahan

And so begins a day of bickering, dummy-spits and bouts of hysterical laugh-crying, and that’s just from ‘mum’ and ‘dad.’

The Bachelor Australia gif guide recap season 4 four Richie Strahan

Richie and Faith must keep Rory happy, otherwise he’ll veto their date before they can say ‘Roger the dinosaur.’ En route to lunch, a highly precocious Rory throws some cringe-worthy questions at his ‘parents.’ 

The Bachelor Australia gif guide recap season 4 four Richie Strahan

At the restaurant, Rory’s mum and dad quickly learn not to trifle with a hungry toddler.

The Bachelor Australia gif guide recap season 4 four Richie Strahan

Daddy’s taking no responsibility.

The Bachelor Australia gif guide recap season 4 four Richie Strahan

The day reaches peak awkwardness when Rory demands Faith alone take him to the toilet. Richie does his best to assist from outside.

The Bachelor Australia gif guide recap season 4 four Richie Strahan

Later, at the very toddler-friendly activity of tenpin bowling, Rory tests his parents’ waning patience once more.

The Bachelor Australia gif guide recap season 4 four Richie Strahan

Faith and Richie briefly pause pulling out their hair to drag Rory to safety (not recommended for infants less than six-foot tall).

The Bachelor Australia gif guide recap season 4 four Richie Strahan

After bundling their man-child off to bed, an exhausted mummy and daddy pop their feet up and toast their “pain in the ass” offspring. Cheers!

The Bachelor Australia gif guide recap season 4 four Richie Strahan

With a good night’s rest under his belt, Richie takes Rachael on a (Hamish-less) date to explore their ‘senses.’ After snapping some pics (‘sight’) and a cute hand massage ('touch'), Richie reads his date a heartfelt letter (‘sound’) that leaves her in tears.

The Bachelor Australia gif guide recap season 4 four Richie Strahan

At the cocktail party, Alex surprises Richie with a photo of her son which has Richie all clucky.

The Bachelor Australia gif guide recap season 4 four Richie Strahan

Alex’s brave move earns her a spot in the top five, however Steph was not so lucky and returns to solo quad bike rides, for now.

Coming up in episode 13… The girls go bush on a camping trip, before Richie decides who’s taking him home to meet the parents

Grab our GIFs on our official GIPHY page: giphy.com/thebachelorau

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
NEXT STORY

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.