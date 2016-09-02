The Bachelor Recap: Episode 12, Season 4

With just a half-dozen ladies left, there’s only one hot topic: the single date tally. Will Richie treat Nikki, Olena or Alex to a third single date, or step out with Faith, Rachael or Steph for a second time?

Turns out, it’s a member of the ‘one single date’ club, Faith, who’ll be joining Richie today. But wait a gosh darn minute, who’s that?

Richie’s handed the reins to funnyman Hamish Blake, who’s planned a date that will test them in the “ultimate way.” Yikes. But bubbly Faith can’t wipe the smile off her face. That is, until she meets Hamish’s three-year-old alter ego, Rory.

And so begins a day of bickering, dummy-spits and bouts of hysterical laugh-crying, and that’s just from ‘mum’ and ‘dad.’

Richie and Faith must keep Rory happy, otherwise he’ll veto their date before they can say ‘Roger the dinosaur.’ En route to lunch, a highly precocious Rory throws some cringe-worthy questions at his ‘parents.’

At the restaurant, Rory’s mum and dad quickly learn not to trifle with a hungry toddler.

Daddy’s taking no responsibility.

The day reaches peak awkwardness when Rory demands Faith alone take him to the toilet. Richie does his best to assist from outside.

Later, at the very toddler-friendly activity of tenpin bowling, Rory tests his parents’ waning patience once more.

Faith and Richie briefly pause pulling out their hair to drag Rory to safety (not recommended for infants less than six-foot tall).

After bundling their man-child off to bed, an exhausted mummy and daddy pop their feet up and toast their “pain in the ass” offspring. Cheers!

With a good night’s rest under his belt, Richie takes Rachael on a (Hamish-less) date to explore their ‘senses.’ After snapping some pics (‘sight’) and a cute hand massage ('touch'), Richie reads his date a heartfelt letter (‘sound’) that leaves her in tears.

At the cocktail party, Alex surprises Richie with a photo of her son which has Richie all clucky.

Alex’s brave move earns her a spot in the top five, however Steph was not so lucky and returns to solo quad bike rides, for now.

Coming up in episode 13… The girls go bush on a camping trip, before Richie decides who’s taking him home to meet the parents

