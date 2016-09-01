The Bachelor Recap: Episode 11, Season 4

It’s down to seven, but Steph isn’t feeling so lucky; she’s still lumbered with a tag that’s going nowhere fast. “If I see you in 10 years, am I still gonna be, ‘What’s up ‘Intruder!’?” wonders Kiki. Her eyes say probably.

In drops Osher with a date card. “Let’s pick up where we left off,” Steph reads, to a collective “oooooh.” It’s Nikki who’s invited for a spot of romance resumption, who yays her wholehearted approval.

With the perfect date lined up for his country girl, Richie honks hello as he approaches in an antique automobile.

‘Moon’ reads the number plate, which given the vehicle’s age and presumably horrible gas mileage, seems an optimistic destination.

Richie and Nikki stop to wet their whistle at one of Australia’s oldest pubs. Some hat-hair zhooshing and a heartfelt declaration of Bachelorette happiness later, the sparks are more than an icy beverage could extinguish.

Back at the mansion, Alex is wielding a group date card. The clue: “Let love take its course.” “A CPR course, you’ve gotta do mouth-to-mouth!” Kiki speculates, like she’s proposing a scenario for ‘Whose Date Is It Anyway?’. With every Bachelorette invited, they’ll all soon find out.

In their single date bubble, Richie and Nikki continue baring their souls. Little does she know they’re about to be serenaded by folk band The Morrisons. “Bottle that man’s blood!” yells Richie in admiration of their silky smooth singer, who looks mildly alarmed at the suggestion.

High heels be damned, Nikki wastes no time in cutting a rug

The following day’s group date is one Tough Mudder, and not all Bachelorettes are thrilled. Particularly Olena, who looks like she’s just been asked to eat a dirty swamp pie.

Teamwork is everything in finishing this particular race, but solidarity isn’t on everyone’s mind. Alex instantly gravitates towards Richie, intent on orbiting the Bachelor’s solar system as closely as possibly, while a competitive Rachael doesn’t like her odds.

Emerging from the mud to capture Richie’s eye is surprise package Olena, who puts squeamishness aside to slither through the slime like a snake...

... and makes optimum post-race use of mineral water to win some alone time.

Having already taken the plunge of one variety, Olena continues to be fearless, receiving a kiss and a rose for this new approach to matters of the heart.

Confidence is low at the cocktail party. Faith is particularly concerned about the prospect of a rose-less evening, which is only exacerbated when Richie takes Steph aside for a chat.

Short but obviously sweet, it’s enough for Steph to receive a coveted stem, leaving Kiki and an emotional Faith on the brink.

To her immense relief, Faith is called forth, sending Kiki to say her goodbyes and ponder what might have been.

Coming up in episode 12… How will Richie and Faith cope when celebrity date crasher Hamish Blake rolls back the years - to toddlerdom?

