The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

The Bachelor Recap: Episode 10, Season 4

The Bachelor Recap: Episode 10, Season 4

Sweet tooths Alex and Richie give new meaning to the word ‘chocaholic,’ before Scotsman Strahan and his lasses kilt up for a Highland Fling.

Another day begins in Bachelor-land and the ladies have reached a milestone: they can fit their entire group on just two four-seater sofas. Comments such as “danger zone” and “fighting for love” are murmured before part-time postman Osher hand delivers some precious mail.

At the mere sight of the single date card, Alex immediately begins to perspire, although there’s no word on whether her knees were in fact weak, nor her arms heavy.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

Sure enough, Alex’s Spidey-sweat-senses were bang on: she’s been picked for the single date.

Out front, Richie perfects his nonchalant leaning-on-the-bonnet-of-my-Ferrari pose, earning a trademark “Goodness gracious!” from his date (and us watching from home).

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

After a few laps around the quiet countryside streets, the couple pull up at an elegant manor where a “delicious surprise” awaits.

Alex’s eyes nearly pop out of her head when she spots Lindt Master Chocolatier, Thomas, and his pot of smooth, glossy chocolate. Within seconds, the inevitable happens.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

The flirty twosome manage to focus on the task at hand – creating a bespoke bar for each other – before Richie reveals a final sweet surprise to wrap up the day’s indulgent date: a ridiculously romantic outdoor bath.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

But forget bath bombs or bubbles; Richie’s filled the tub with – you guessed it – CHOCOLATE! A generous 300 litres, but who’s counting?

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

At first Richie’s not too sure about the whole situation.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

Then those “love chemicals” kick in.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

Finally, Alex completes her transformation into a human-sized candy bar.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

Now back at the mansion, Alex’s fellow Bachelorettes are suitably scandalised when they hear all the choccy details.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

For the group date, Richie pays homage to his Scottish roots by hosting the Bachelor Highland Games. And och aye, does he commit.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

The girls are speechless til Sarah breaks the silence with a question we all want answered.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

Osher requests the Bachelorettes change into more suitable attire, leaving Faith puzzled.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

Richie and the girls compete in a variety of bizarre agriculturally-themed sports including the traditional ‘Caber Toss’ and a vigorous round of ‘Throwing the Sheaf.’ The day ends with a test of mental rather than physical strength when Osher serves up a steaming plate of haggis.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

They have five minutes to stuff down as much of the “Scottish delicacy” as possible. Richie’s not on board.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

Proving that there’s nothing she wouldn’t do for love, Rachael inhales her serving - and then some.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

Richie and his lasses adjourn to a barn to get jiggy with it, Scottish-style, which is exactly what one wants to do after choking down offal.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

At the cocktail party, there’s a lot of talk about ‘emotions’…

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

…which Olena hates.

The Bachelor Australia Season 4 GIF recap guide

The rose ceremony, however, is not without its heartrending moments though as Richie says farewell to dirt bike-riding Brissie girl, Sarah.

Coming up in episode 11… The Bachelorettes get down and dirty on a group date, plus Richie takes one lucky gal to the country.

Grab our GIFs on our official GIPHY page: giphy.com/thebachelorau

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
NEXT STORY

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.