The Bachelor Recap: Episode 10, Season 4

Another day begins in Bachelor-land and the ladies have reached a milestone: they can fit their entire group on just two four-seater sofas. Comments such as “danger zone” and “fighting for love” are murmured before part-time postman Osher hand delivers some precious mail.

At the mere sight of the single date card, Alex immediately begins to perspire, although there’s no word on whether her knees were in fact weak, nor her arms heavy.

Sure enough, Alex’s Spidey-sweat-senses were bang on: she’s been picked for the single date.

Out front, Richie perfects his nonchalant leaning-on-the-bonnet-of-my-Ferrari pose, earning a trademark “Goodness gracious!” from his date (and us watching from home).

After a few laps around the quiet countryside streets, the couple pull up at an elegant manor where a “delicious surprise” awaits.

Alex’s eyes nearly pop out of her head when she spots Lindt Master Chocolatier, Thomas, and his pot of smooth, glossy chocolate. Within seconds, the inevitable happens.

The flirty twosome manage to focus on the task at hand – creating a bespoke bar for each other – before Richie reveals a final sweet surprise to wrap up the day’s indulgent date: a ridiculously romantic outdoor bath.

But forget bath bombs or bubbles; Richie’s filled the tub with – you guessed it – CHOCOLATE! A generous 300 litres, but who’s counting?

At first Richie’s not too sure about the whole situation.

Then those “love chemicals” kick in.

Finally, Alex completes her transformation into a human-sized candy bar.

Now back at the mansion, Alex’s fellow Bachelorettes are suitably scandalised when they hear all the choccy details.

For the group date, Richie pays homage to his Scottish roots by hosting the Bachelor Highland Games. And och aye, does he commit.

The girls are speechless til Sarah breaks the silence with a question we all want answered.

Osher requests the Bachelorettes change into more suitable attire, leaving Faith puzzled.

Richie and the girls compete in a variety of bizarre agriculturally-themed sports including the traditional ‘Caber Toss’ and a vigorous round of ‘Throwing the Sheaf.’ The day ends with a test of mental rather than physical strength when Osher serves up a steaming plate of haggis.

They have five minutes to stuff down as much of the “Scottish delicacy” as possible. Richie’s not on board.

Proving that there’s nothing she wouldn’t do for love, Rachael inhales her serving - and then some.

Richie and his lasses adjourn to a barn to get jiggy with it, Scottish-style, which is exactly what one wants to do after choking down offal.

At the cocktail party, there’s a lot of talk about ‘emotions’…

…which Olena hates.

The rose ceremony, however, is not without its heartrending moments though as Richie says farewell to dirt bike-riding Brissie girl, Sarah.

Coming up in episode 11… The Bachelorettes get down and dirty on a group date, plus Richie takes one lucky gal to the country.

