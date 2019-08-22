The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

The Bachelor Australia | We’re At The Halfway Point, And Here’s Where The Remaining Bachelorettes Stand

The Bachelor Australia | We’re At The Halfway Point, And Here’s Where The Remaining Bachelorettes Stand

With all the drama going down, let’s not forget the real reason for this show, and that is for our Bachie to find love, of course. There are 11 girls remaining, and here’s where they all currently stand with Matt

The Bachelor Australia Season 7 2019 Top 11 Where Do They Stand?

Abbie

Dates:

🌹Juice + cocktail making and spa date (Episode 5)

Kiss Count: 

💋1 single date pash

💋1 sneaky cocktail party pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

Abbie and I have had a lot of fun today, it has been just flirtation and banter. It's very obvious there’s a physical connection.

Abbie is 100% here for Matt, and there’s no denying they share more than just sexual chemistry. But will this whole contradictory marriage-and-children issue be her downfall?

The Bachelor Australia Season 7 2019 Top 11 Where Do They Stand?

Chelsie

Dates:

🌹Post group date alone time (Episode 5)

🌹Baking and swimming date (Episode 6)

Kiss Count: 

💋1 single date pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

It feels like Chelsie is currently reading the handbook of what Matt’s looking for in a relationship ‘cause she is just slamming every box.

Chelsie must be made of Florine, Iodine and Neon because she is FINe! Together, she and Matt are hotter than a raging Bunsen burner.

Their chemistry is no joke. Will Chelsie be the battery to Matt’s aluminium foil so together they can light up the world? (soz, couldn’t help ourselves).

The Bachelor Australia Season 7 2019 Top 11 Where Do They Stand?

 Elly

Dates:

🌹Melbourne hometown date (Episode 3)

Kiss Count:

💋1 single date pash

💋1 sneaky cocktail party pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

It makes me happy thinking about Elly, so I smile when I say her name.

She’s kind, sweet, funny and loves a green lawn. Not only did Elly win the coveted ‘Golden Ticket’, but she even got the tick of approval from Matt’s best mate, Kate, which is HUGE.

The Bachelor Australia Season 7 2019 Top 11 Where Do They Stand?

Emma

Dates:

🌹Sensory deprivation date (Episode 7)

Kiss Count:

💋1 single date pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

The fact that Emma is so open and honest about what she wants only makes me like her more.

Emma’s much-anticipated single date with Matt was everything she’d dreamed of. Well… except for the eating fungus blindfolded part!

The two opened up about their feelings, and they seem to really have the makings of a happily-ever-after type of love. Naww!

The Bachelor Australia Season 7 2019 Top 11 Where Do They Stand?

Helena

Dates:

🌹Oyster-pearl-baby-making-class (Episode 5)

Kiss Count:

💋1 sneaky cocktail party pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

She ticks a lot of boxes I’m looking for in the partner that I would be interested in pursuing something serious with.

Helena was second guessing her place in the competition when Matt ended their first date with a kiss on the cheek, despite the raging chemistry between them.

But she set those worries aside when he finally snogged her at the cocktail party. We’re talking red lippie EVERYWHERE.

The Bachelor Australia Season 7 2019 Top 11 Where Do They Stand?

Kristen

Dates:

🌹Kayaking & day spa date (Episode 8)

Kisses:

💋1 single date pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

She’s got that really cheeky, kind of naughty sense of humour that I really love.

Kristen proved she was more than just an Aussie obsessed with China when she and Matt finally went on their date.

While the other girls were concerned that Matt would be too “cheeky” for her, she clearly enjoyed rubbing his bare chest with a body scrub. Surely this calls for date number two, no?

The Bachelor Australia Season 7 2019 Top 11 Where Do They Stand?

Mary

No dates or kisses

She’s produced more one-liners than a stand-up comedy gala 🔥, but our girl Mary has yet to go on a solo date with her “husband”. Surely her time is a-coming, right? Here’s hoping Matt takes her somewhere special (but not an AFL match, ‘cause she don’t like that sh*t)

The Bachelor Australia Season 7 2019 Top 11 Where Do They Stand?

Nichole

Dates:

🌹Post group date alone time (Episode 3)

No kisses

Nichole scored some extended time with Matt after that footy group date. And then her rose snapped in half. #RIP.

Is this bad juju?

OR… is it a sign from the universe that Matt needn’t look any further than Nichole and THAT’S why the rose snapped? Like… the curse was broken. Ya feel us?

The Bachelor Australia Season 7 2019 Top 11 Where Do They Stand?

Nikki

No dates or kisses

Despite her goofy dad jokes🤣, Nikki is someone who wants to love and be loved, as much as the next person.

She hasn’t managed to score a single date with Matt, and time isn’t on her side. Is it too late for her to form a strong connection with him?

The Bachelor Australia Season 7 2019 Top 11 Where Do They Stand?

Rachael

No dates or kisses

She made a huge entrance on arrivals night, but could she make a huge departure before getting a solo date? DID YOU SEE what the f**k went down in that teaser?! 😯 Word has it she’s interested in a crew member.

And you KNOW Matt is gonna get to the bottom of that, ASAP.

The Bachelor Australia Season 7 2019 Top 11 Where Do They Stand?

Sogand

Dates:

🌹Helicopter & private orchestra performance date (Episode 1)

Kiss Count:

💋1 single date pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

She makes me laugh, she's just so much fun. She's perfect company.

Matt wooed her with a helicopter ride and a ballgown hanging from a tree branch, but things have been a little quiet for Sogand since. Granted, Matt DOES have other ladies to get to know - but is she still his favourite Persian Princess?

Watch The Bachelor Australia, 7.30 Wednesdays and Thursdays on 10 and 10 play

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
NEXT STORY

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
Apply For The Bachelor 2022

Apply For The Bachelor 2022

Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.