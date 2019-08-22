The Bachelor Australia | We’re At The Halfway Point, And Here’s Where The Remaining Bachelorettes Stand

Abbie

Dates:

🌹Juice + cocktail making and spa date (Episode 5)

Kiss Count:

💋1 single date pash

💋1 sneaky cocktail party pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

Abbie and I have had a lot of fun today, it has been just flirtation and banter. It's very obvious there’s a physical connection.

Abbie is 100% here for Matt, and there’s no denying they share more than just sexual chemistry. But will this whole contradictory marriage-and-children issue be her downfall?

Chelsie

Dates:

🌹Post group date alone time (Episode 5)

🌹Baking and swimming date (Episode 6)

Kiss Count:

💋1 single date pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

It feels like Chelsie is currently reading the handbook of what Matt’s looking for in a relationship ‘cause she is just slamming every box.

Chelsie must be made of Florine, Iodine and Neon because she is FINe! Together, she and Matt are hotter than a raging Bunsen burner.

Their chemistry is no joke. Will Chelsie be the battery to Matt’s aluminium foil so together they can light up the world? (soz, couldn’t help ourselves).

Elly

Dates:

🌹Melbourne hometown date (Episode 3)

Kiss Count:

💋1 single date pash

💋1 sneaky cocktail party pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

It makes me happy thinking about Elly, so I smile when I say her name.

She’s kind, sweet, funny and loves a green lawn. Not only did Elly win the coveted ‘Golden Ticket’, but she even got the tick of approval from Matt’s best mate, Kate, which is HUGE.

Emma

Dates:

🌹Sensory deprivation date (Episode 7)

Kiss Count:

💋1 single date pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

The fact that Emma is so open and honest about what she wants only makes me like her more.

Emma’s much-anticipated single date with Matt was everything she’d dreamed of. Well… except for the eating fungus blindfolded part!

The two opened up about their feelings, and they seem to really have the makings of a happily-ever-after type of love. Naww!

Helena

Dates:

🌹Oyster-pearl-baby-making-class (Episode 5)

Kiss Count:

💋1 sneaky cocktail party pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

She ticks a lot of boxes I’m looking for in the partner that I would be interested in pursuing something serious with.

Helena was second guessing her place in the competition when Matt ended their first date with a kiss on the cheek, despite the raging chemistry between them.

But she set those worries aside when he finally snogged her at the cocktail party. We’re talking red lippie EVERYWHERE.

Kristen

Dates:

🌹Kayaking & day spa date (Episode 8)

Kisses:

💋1 single date pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

She’s got that really cheeky, kind of naughty sense of humour that I really love.

Kristen proved she was more than just an Aussie obsessed with China when she and Matt finally went on their date.

While the other girls were concerned that Matt would be too “cheeky” for her, she clearly enjoyed rubbing his bare chest with a body scrub. Surely this calls for date number two, no?

Mary

No dates or kisses

She’s produced more one-liners than a stand-up comedy gala 🔥, but our girl Mary has yet to go on a solo date with her “husband”. Surely her time is a-coming, right? Here’s hoping Matt takes her somewhere special (but not an AFL match, ‘cause she don’t like that sh*t)

Nichole

Dates:

🌹Post group date alone time (Episode 3)

No kisses

Nichole scored some extended time with Matt after that footy group date. And then her rose snapped in half. #RIP.

Is this bad juju?

OR… is it a sign from the universe that Matt needn’t look any further than Nichole and THAT’S why the rose snapped? Like… the curse was broken. Ya feel us?

Nikki

No dates or kisses

Despite her goofy dad jokes🤣, Nikki is someone who wants to love and be loved, as much as the next person.

She hasn’t managed to score a single date with Matt, and time isn’t on her side. Is it too late for her to form a strong connection with him?

Rachael

No dates or kisses

She made a huge entrance on arrivals night, but could she make a huge departure before getting a solo date? DID YOU SEE what the f**k went down in that teaser?! 😯 Word has it she’s interested in a crew member.

And you KNOW Matt is gonna get to the bottom of that, ASAP.

Sogand

Dates:

🌹Helicopter & private orchestra performance date (Episode 1)

Kiss Count:

💋1 single date pash

💬 Matt’s Musings:

She makes me laugh, she's just so much fun. She's perfect company.

Matt wooed her with a helicopter ride and a ballgown hanging from a tree branch, but things have been a little quiet for Sogand since. Granted, Matt DOES have other ladies to get to know - but is she still his favourite Persian Princess?

