The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

After nine years of finding love in New South Wales, in 2022 The Bachelor Australia is packing up the Mansion, collecting all the candles and heading to Queensland.

With iconic dates in and amongst some of Sydney’s most iconic landmarks and destinations, the upcoming season will have a whole new flavour as Osher brings his signature whispers to Queensland.

With a whole lot of sunshine, surf and an entire state to explore, we can’t wait to see what kind of dates to expect, or if there’ll be a whole new Mansion with enough fairy lights to illuminate a city.

But one important question remains: is the Gold Coast too warm for the Mansion alpacas?!

Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President, Content and Programming, Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to bring The Bachelor Australia to beautiful Queensland this year.

“The sunny beaches and vibrant lifestyle of the Gold Coast is the perfect setting for love and romance, and we are sure it will get hearts racing. We can't wait to get started!”

Ahead of Season 10 of The Bachelor Australia later this year, catch up on past seasons of The Bachelor Australia on demand on 10 play