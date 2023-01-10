The Bachelor Australia 2023: Tash Candyce Reveals She Dated A Former Bachelor Star

After introducing us to our three new Bachelors, Felix, Thomas and Jed, Season 10 of The Bachelor hit the ground running with Cocktail Party pashes, our very first walk-out and a fiery first Rose Ceremony.

During the season's first Group Date, the three Bachelors invited a handful of women to their Bach pad, complete with an indoor pool, gym, oyster bar and -- of course - a drum kit for Jed.

During the date, Jed spoke to Tash Candyce about his need to find a partner who isn't intimidated by his career as a drummer and being in the limelight. It was then that Tash revealed that her ex-fiance was also "in the limelight for quite a bit".

"I was with another Bachelor, we were engaged and it didn't work out," Tash told Jed in the episode.

Though she didn't drop his name, Tash was referring to Bachelorette runner-up and Bachelor in Paradise star Michael Turnbull, to whom she was engaged in 2018.

Speaking to WHO Magazine Tash said, "I was so surprised, I didn’t know what to expect, to be honest – he’s always surprising me!"

Michael planned a lavish proposal at the time including champagne, a private boat ride and a cruise down the Brisbane river before timing the proposal for exactly 7pm (seven is apparently his lucky number).

"We can always look back at 7 o’clock and say, ‘Oh that was the time that I proposed’ and it’s got a special meaning," Michael told WHO at the time.

While the engagement did not last, the bombshell that Tash is no stranger to the men of the Bachelor franchise didn't deter Jed whatsoever, in fact, it actually emboldened him.

"It did not steer me away at all, it actually made me like her even more because it shows she's ready to make that commitment with someone who's been in the exact same position as me," Jed said, adding, "I need a confident girl who doesn't have an issue with me being in the spotlight. She's proved she's been able to do that before."

Jed continued to say that Tash was giving him "everything I’m looking for in a woman right now", with the pair sharing an intimate moment away from the other Bachelorettes. Jed even went so far as to suggest that all he wanted to do was whisk Tash away to one of the bedrooms.

"The other girls probably would have been upset about that," Tash later admitted.

But upsetting the other girls doesn't seem to be something Tash is very worried about, with a preview of Wednesday night's episode showing her in the centre of some very heated confrontations with a few of the other women in the mansion.

Will Tash be able to rise above the drama and steal Jed's heart? Find out when The Bachelors continues Wednesday night at 7.30pm on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand.