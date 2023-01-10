The Bachelor Australia 2023: Caitlin Admits She Had 'No Idea' What Jed Looked Like Before Going Into The Mansion

Speaking to 10 Play after not receiving a rose on Tuesday night, Caitlin said that she had never considered going on a show like The Bachelor before, but exhausted with dating apps she decided to give something else a try.

This year, with multiple Bachelors, the format made some major changes. Rather than red carpet arrivals, the three Bachelors, Jed, Felix and Thomas, went across Australia on a series of blind dates to each offer up 10 roses to a select group of Bachelorettes.

Caitlin took the idea of the blind date quite literally. "I was blindfolded for my one-on-one date so I didn't get to see what [Jed] looked like before entering the mansion," she said, laughing.

"I had no idea what he actually looked like!"

Both Jed and Caitlin wore blindfolds and got to know each other without ever really seeing each other. "I always go for the stock standard, I've got a type [and] I wanted to venture away from that and just go based off of personality and connection," she explained.

"Getting to the mansion and knowing all the girls knew what he looked like and I still wasn't really sure... I saw him and he gave me the blindfold I had blindfolded him with and it was just like - this is nice!"

But seeing Jed for the first time wasn't the only surprise in store for Caitlin when she arrived at the mansion. Though there was some speculation among the Bachelorettes, as they arrived they began to piece together that there were three Bachelors this season.

"It was crazy... we were like, what does this mean? Can you swap? Can you decline a rose? Can you accept one from someone else? Can you get to know the other Bachelors? It was a lot to take in."

Though the thought crossed her mind, Caitin said she had no intention of trying to swap Bachelors as she admitted, "None of them were really my type."

Elaborating on what her type actually is, Caitlin laughed and said, "Oh... bad? It's just like, a mean guy and that shouldn't be my type but it's what I go for every single time. It's not good!"

Another big change in the show this season is that only the women invited on the group date participate in the following Rose Ceremony, meaning you get extra time with the Bachelors but you're also at risk of going home. As soon as Caitlin's name was called out for the first group date alarm bells started going off in her head.

"I was like, oh god this is not going to be good for me. To have to compete for somebody and have to put yourself out there and fight for his attention, I don't do that in real life so how the heck do I do it with all these girls," she said.

"It was like a jungle, like that scene in Mean Girls, everyone was just like can I pull you for a chat? I want to talk to you!"

Having a brief chat with Jed during the date, Caitlin said once again that she came away feeling nothing, which meant she knew exactly what her fate was heading into the first Rose Ceremony.

"I accepted the fact, and honestly even if he had given the rose to me I wouldn't have accepted it anyway," she added.

"If it came down between me and Jasmin... I wasn't going to take that away from her. She really likes him, I didn't feel it and I wasn't going to stay there for any other reason but to form a connection with someone.

"I was obviously sad because it was so early on and I had gone through so many emotions, I feel like I didn't really get a chance but at the same time... it ended perfectly and I'm happy I left when I did," Caitlin continued.

"I don't regret anything and I'm glad that I did it, I'm happy that it was Jed! There's nothing I would change, it just wasn't meant to be."

