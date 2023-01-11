The Bachelor Australia 2023: Abby Leaves The Mansion

As one of Jed’s Bachelorettes, Abby had hoped to find love with the charismatic drummer, but sadly her time in the mansion came to an end when she didn’t receive a rose following the second group date.

This season things have been shaken up and Bachelorettes were given an opportunity to meet their Bachelor ahead of entering the mansion during a blind date. But Abby had the upper hand after seeing Jed from across the road and realising who he must have been.

“I was in the bathroom kind of freaking out because I knew who it was,” she told 10 play.

Another big change to the season is that only the Bachelorettes invited on the group dates participate in the Rose Ceremony, meaning you may get extra time with the Bachelors but you're also more at risk of going home.

“I knew my name was going to get called," Abby said. “I was trying to hide behind a pole and the cameras kept moving side to side where I was hiding,” she said, adding that she had a pretty clear understanding that if she went on the group date she wouldn’t be sticking around for much longer.

“I didn't know how to talk to him,” she admitted, “and… I looked at all the girls and I was like, such big personalities… so I was just like, eh, not excited.”

After the group date, Abby said she knew going into the Rose Ceremony that she was likely to be sent home, but not having much time to get to know Jed she was admittedly more upset about leaving the new friends she had made in the mansion.

“I didn’t want to cry when I left, but then I saw Lauren and she had a tear in her eye and I go... stop it,” she added.

