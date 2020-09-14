The Bachelor 2020: Celebrity Stylist Juliette Herrera Dishes On Her A-List Clientele

The 34-year-old first got started as a costume assistant for the 2005 TV series The Alice. Stepping into the world of magazines, Juliette worked at titles like Shop Til You Drop, Dolly and Madison before becoming the fashion assistant at Cosmopolitan.

Later, Juliette moved to Los Angeles where she lived for two years, working for celebs like Lala Kent, Guillermo Zapata, Taylor Dane and Javi Luna.

“Taylor Dane has an amazing voice,” Juliette said, “I loved her music growing up so it was a dream come true to style her. She is hilarious and stunning inside and out.”

Having worked with Lala Kent for the E People’s Choice Awards, Juliette managed to get on Elle Magazine’s best dressed list while wearing Aussie label Steven Kahlil.

In 2018, Juliette told Habitual She that she gets her inspiration from her parents.

“Their life, their beautiful character traits and Latin Music reminds me of where I came from and this allows me to dream creatively,” she added, describing her personal style as “eclectic, sporty luxe and colourful”.

Though she prefers to keep her celeb stories “top secret”, Juliette recounted meeting one client while in the Gucci store in LA.

‘I agreed to style him and didn’t realise that he was an upcoming rapper who wrote music for Jay-Z and just signed with Young Thug,” she said.

“I got to be in their inner circle, attending recording sessions. Diamonds, gold chains, fast cars were all introduced to me and I had no idea about hip hop culture or the link. It’s like they spoke in a different language and a whole different culture.”

