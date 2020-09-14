The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

The Bachelor 2020: Celebrity Stylist Juliette Herrera Dishes On Her A-List Clientele

The Bachelor 2020: Celebrity Stylist Juliette Herrera Dishes On Her A-List Clientele

Having worked as a stylist for 13 years, Juliette’s work has been on red carpets and on TV across the globe.

The 34-year-old first got started as a costume assistant for the 2005 TV series The Alice. Stepping into the world of magazines, Juliette worked at titles like Shop Til You Drop, Dolly and Madison before becoming the fashion assistant at Cosmopolitan.

Later, Juliette moved to Los Angeles where she lived for two years, working for celebs like Lala Kent, Guillermo Zapata, Taylor Dane and Javi Luna.

juliette herrera joel edgerton gigi hadid

“Taylor Dane has an amazing voice,” Juliette said, “I loved her music growing up so it was a dream come true to style her. She is hilarious and stunning inside and out.”

Having worked with Lala Kent for the E People’s Choice Awards, Juliette managed to get on Elle Magazine’s best dressed list while wearing Aussie label Steven Kahlil.

In 2018, Juliette told Habitual She that she gets her inspiration from her parents.

“Their life, their beautiful character traits and Latin Music reminds me of where I came from and this allows me to dream creatively,” she added, describing her personal style as “eclectic, sporty luxe and colourful”.

Though she prefers to keep her celeb stories “top secret”, Juliette recounted meeting one client while in the Gucci store in LA.

‘I agreed to style him and didn’t realise that he was an upcoming rapper who wrote music for Jay-Z and just signed with Young Thug,” she said.

“I got to be in their inner circle, attending recording sessions. Diamonds, gold chains, fast cars were all introduced to me and I had no idea about hip hop culture or the link. It’s like they spoke in a different language and a whole different culture.”

If you want to find out more about the styling on this season of The Bachelor Australia, check out our galleries here.

Watch The Bachelor Australia, 7.30 Wednesday and Thursday on 10 and 10 play

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
NEXT STORY

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
Apply For The Bachelor 2022

Apply For The Bachelor 2022

Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.