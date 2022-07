Take your Snapchat game to a whole new level with the exclusive Bachelor geo filter. Simply snap the bespoke Bachie Snapchat code to unlock the filter for one hour at a time.

If your snap sessions last longer than 60 minutes, don't panic: there's no limit to how many times you can unlock the filter, and it's available all season.

Get snapping in four easy steps:

1. Snap the code (below) to unlock the filter 2. Snap your selfie 3. Swipe right to select the filter 4. Send to everyone