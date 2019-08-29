Our 101 In Nailing The Perfect Date

Organising the perfect date is easy when you have a show like The Bachelor showering you with ideas

🚁GET THEM TO THE CHOPPER! Also, reassure them that they’re totally safe in the air by offering a hand – or a whole arm – for them to squeeze the crap out of. Matt did a stellar job at calming Sogand’s nerves on her first ever helicopter flight in Episode 2.

👗If you can’t afford an epic helicopter ride overlooking the city, lay out a sparkly number for your significant other and take them to the Opera. You’ll definitely score brownie points for being a total romantic.

🐴Go above and beyond by organising a horse-drawn cart, like Matt did for Elly in Episode 3, so the two of you can get around a lush green racecourse, punter-free.

We know Elly digs a perfectly manicured lawn. And not only will it avoid pesky blisters from high heels, but you’re guaranteed a cute kiss by the end of it.

🛬Take note of their interests and careers and incorporate what you’ve learnt into organising the ultimate date they’ll never forget.

Fast cars and aerobatics for a former miner/thrill-seeker like Monique in Episode 4? TICK!

🍹Cocktails are ALWAYS a good addition to a fun date day, so long as you DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

You can take your date up a notch by learning to create your own delicious concoctions - https://10play.com.au/the-bachelor/quizzes/season-7-bachelor-premiere-party/qz190726ounwz - or if you want to go that extra mile, you can try squeezing the juice of lemons with your own feet like Matt and Abbie did in Episode 5.

Just make sure you wash your feet BEFORE making the foot juice. Nobody likes a smelly G&T.

🎁Sentimental gifts will have your date thinking you’re the bee’s knees. In the case of Matt and Helena’s date in Episode 5, and Matt and Emma’s sensory deprivation date in Episode 7, the pearl jewellery and wooden engraved soundwave served as sweet reminders of the fun they had together. You may even reduce them to tears (good tears, though!).

🥚If your date can’t crack an egg to save their life, take a leaf out of Matt’s book and teach them in the most seductive way possible - like Patrick Swayze helped Demi Moore make pottery in Ghost *cue ‘Unchained Melody’*.

Not only did Chelsie learn a new baking skill in Episode 6, but the two got physically closer without the awkwardness. Win-win situation!

🛀If you want to get super close and personal with your significant other, opt for a DIY spa date like Matt and Kristen did in Episode 8. The physical connection will be undeniable what with all that foot massaging and exfoliating each other’s bodies with coffee scrub.

