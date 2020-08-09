The Bachelor

Osher And Alisha Team Up For A Bachy Podcast

Peeling back the curtain each week, the pair will delve into behind the scenes life at the mansion and the race to the final rose.

We all know that not only is Osher the main man for all things Bach Nation, but he is also the king of Aussie podcasting. We'd be silly not to combine the two, right?

Osher Günsberg hosts the next season of 'The Reality Bite: Cocktails and Roses' podcast as we follow Locky's quest for love. Joining him will be Alisha Aitken-Radburn, fresh from the Bachelor In Paradise island and ready to give us insight into life in the mansion trying to be the one holding the rose at the end.

Subscribe to 'The Reality Bite: Cocktails and Roses' in your favourite podcast app to get every episode, or listen on the 10 speaks page on 10 play.

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
