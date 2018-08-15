You're Invited: Bachelor Premiere Invitations

The Bachelor

Season 7 of The Bachelor Australia is coming soon in 2019

Catch up now on Season 6 of The Bachelor with Nick Cummins

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
    Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.