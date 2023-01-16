‘Not Sure If I Regret Leaving’: Marjorie Reflects On The Mass Exodus From The Bachelor Mansion

Alongside CJ and Tash Candyce, Marjorie walked out of the mansion during Monday night’s episode, still fuming at what went down during the Rose Ceremony the night before.

Having turned down a rose from Jed, Jasmine made a bold gamble and returned to the other Bachelorettes, where she waited to see if she would be offered a rose from Thomas, making her the first Bachelorette to switch men mid-season. It was a risky move but ultimately it paid off for Jasmine, but the repercussions were definitely felt throughout the house the next morning.

“We didn’t understand why Jasmine got the rose,” Marjorie told 10 Play, “the rose was Jed’s to give out and… we had heard that the conversation between [Jasmine] and Thomas was that he wasn’t interested to go forward with things.

“Usually if you don’t accept or get a rose you walk out and leave,” she said, adding that a “majority of the girls were angry” and wanted to bring it up with producers the next day. “Everyone cowered and put their tails between their legs and didn’t want to speak up. It was just me, CJ and Tash.”

CJ then had the idea to leave, to which Marjorie and Tash agreed. “We said if we didn’t get a proper explanation as to how that all unfolded, we would take a stand and would leave together as a group.”

But their ultimatum backfired, and a car arrived to take the trio home without so much as a word to their respective Bachelors.

“I probably would have liked to explain to Thomas why we chose to leave, but it didn’t work out that way and I didn’t get a chance,” Marjorie said. “I’m not upset or anything over that, it is what it is, I can’t really control that but hopefully Thomas finds his wife-to-be.”

Admittedly, Marjorie said she had struggled to make a strong connection with Thomas and had already seen how intense his connections were with Bachelorettes like Kiki and Leah. “I think it takes a lot of time in the real world and, obviously, when you’re in that sort of environment it’s all fast-paced,” she said. “I just didn’t feel like it was going fast enough for me.”

Looking back, Marjorie admitted that she isn’t sure if walking out of the mansion was the right call. “I’m not sure if I regret leaving, maybe we shouldn’t have left because we just let Jasmine win anyway in respect of all the fighting. That’s what she wanted anyway.”

Despite the way in which everything worked out, Marjorie said there is absolutely “no bad blood with any of the girls from the show,” adding, “I wish all the girls all the best.”

