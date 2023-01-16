‘Not Going To Have A Show Without Us’: Tash Candyce Storms Out Of The Bachelor Mansion

Following Jasmine’s decision to refuse a rose from Jed and accept one from Thomas, tensions were at an all-time high in the house with several of the Bachelorettes demanding an explanation.

The next morning, flanked by CJ and Marjorie, Tash made the bold decision to get in a car and leave the Bachelor mansion for good, despite being one of Jed’s clear favourites in the experience so far.

Without so much as a word to Jed, Tash’s time in the mansion came to an end. Speaking to 10 Play after her shock departure, she explained that the idea to walk out was actually CJ’s. “She had had enough and I was like, you know what? I’ve had enough as well,” she explained.

“Emotions were heightened and we were just like let’s go! They’re not going to have a show without us,” Tash continued.

“I don’t think that Jasmine should have gotten that rose. CJ and Marj were annoyed at it because, obviously, they were going for Thomas, but they were just annoyed that it looked like Jed’s rose to give,” she said.

“Why can someone else give it to someone else? Felix could have given it to Marnie because they did have a bit of a chat,” Tash continued. “I was just over all the tension in the house because a day feels like a bloody week in that house and I had just had enough. I needed my sanity back.”

Despite the decisive way in which the trio left the mansion, Tash admitted that she really did want to speak to Jed before leaving. “I didn’t get the opportunity to,” she added, “I didn’t have his number, I couldn’t go drive down there to tell him… I actually did have a meltdown in the car and I did have a cry.

“I was upset that I didn’t get to say goodbye to Jed and I wanted to really tell him how I felt,” Tash continued. “I thought that, if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen in the outside world. But we had such a connection, it was bittersweet leaving.

“Part of me was like, I don’t have to put up with [the Bachelorettes'] bullsh*t anymore, but another part was throwing away what I came here for, it was really hard.”

Had she gotten the time to speak to Jed before leaving, and had he hypothetically asked her not to leave, Tash admitted to 10 Play that she would have changed her mind and likely stayed. But that wasn’t the case. “The only thing I would have done differently is have that conversation with Jed before I stormed out with the girls.”

Aside from not having that conversation, Tash said she has no regrets about how anything went down in the mansion, including her multiple clashes with the likes of Jess and Jasmine over ‘outing’ each of their stories. Her antics in the house garnered her the title of ‘villain’ for the season which she admitted she was “pretty happy with”.

“I mean, everyone knows my name so I must be doing something right,” she said, laughing.

Earlier in the season, Tash pulled Jed aside to reveal that Jess was in an open relationship which she had yet to disclose to Felix. Then, as the dust still hadn’t settled on that revelation, she mentioned in a public setting that Jasmine had an OnlyFans account.

“I think Jessica should have said it on day one. She was looking for the right moment but, when you’ve got a boyfriend and you’re dating someone, they need to know on day one. I think that’s the right time, not when they’ve got feelings for you,” she continued. “I thought that was very unfair, so that’s why I told Jed, because I know Jed and Felix obviously are good friends in the house.”

According to Tash, Jasmine was also upset with her because she believed that Tash had spoken to Jed about the OnlyFans account on her one-on-one date, which she claims she didn’t.

“When I walked inside [the mansion] there were all these girls in the room who knew about her OnlyFans account, and I just said she’s pissed off because she thinks I revealed to Jed she’s got one, and everyone was like ‘Whoa, whoa’. I was like, stop acting! Everyone knows about it. I didn’t tell the guys anything, and I never shamed her for having one.”

Feeling like the whole house was against her, Tash said it was “very high school” some days. “The stuff that came out of girls’ mouths, like saying I should go drown, spawn of satan, b*tch, stuff like that, I never name-called anyone. I just said the honest truth about Jessica, and I never told Jed about the OnlyFans or shamed her.

“I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong, but if I was the one coming into the house with a boyfriend — I think everyone would be hating me.”

Before coming into the mansion, Tash had been linked to two former Bachelor stars, Michael Turnbull and Agostino 'Aggi' Guardiani. When asked if Tash might take a hiatus from the men of the Bachelor franchise after Jed she laughed, adding, “I think that one’s going to be on pause for the rest of my life.”

