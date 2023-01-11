‘No Regrets At All’: Ella Explains Her Decision To Walk Out Of The Bachelor Mansion

Tuesday night’s episode saw our very first Rose Ceremony and three Bachelorettes departing the mansion. But they weren’t the first to leave, in fact during the arrivals of the Bachelorettes, one woman made the bold decision to end her time in the mansion before it had really begun.

Speaking to 10 Play, Ella said that — since filming — she’s definitely been able to reflect on her albeit brief time in the mansion and see some positives, but at the time her experience “wasn’t great”.

“I think that’s quite evident once you see my exit, but given that a lot of time has passed I’ve been able to reflect on it in a bit more of a positive light and see a lot of interesting things that came from it and things I learned about myself,” Ella said.

While she had never considered applying for a show like The Bachelor before, when the opportunity arose Ella was inspired by advice her dad always gives her, “Don’t close any doors before they’ve opened”.

Meeting Felix, her Bachelor, for the first time during a blind date, Ella enjoyed having the opportunity to show Felix a side of herself in a relaxed environment rather than the typical red carpet arrivals.

“I was able to play touch footy with him, which is something I’m really passionate about, I have a team that I play with, and it was really fun!” Ella was also the first blind date Felix went on, so the pair were able to work through the nerves together.

But once she got into the mansion, seeing Felix kissing Tilly quite publicly on the very first night, put Ella into a bit of a difficult position.

“The other boys were quite respectful with the girls,” she said, “I obviously get a situation where you’re seeing a lot of girls at once and getting to know them… but I think just seeing someone kiss someone else in front of you, it’s just a bit of a respect thing.

“I don’t think I would ever do that, you know, even if you are dating multiple people — if you are in a room somehow with all of them — you would never do that.”

The conversation in the house also turned to who had and who hadn’t kissed their Bachelor on their first date, which also made Ella uncomfortable.

“It seems like he’s putting his eggs in quite a few baskets,” Ella said, laughing.

Seeing Felix kissing another woman so blatantly in front of the rest of the Bachelorettes also brought up feelings of past relationships where Ella said she had been cheated on.

“I wouldn’t call [Felix’s kiss] cheating but, just seeing those images kind of makes you think, am I going to have to just be in constant competition? Are we all going to have to go and start kissing him now?”

Making the call to leave the mansion, Ella said she’s happy being “a sort of symbol of just knowing my worth and knowing when to get out when things aren’t going right”.

Getting a brief moment to explain to Felix that she had made the decision to leave, Ella said the Bachelor was very reassuring.

“He was very respectful and he was like, you know, obviously I’d love for you to stay but, if you aren’t comfortable then by all means you’ve got to do what’s right. He never pressured me or tried to make me think a certain way, he was really understanding of how I felt with how it all unfolded,” she said.

While her time in the mansion was cut very, very short, Ella wouldn’t do anything differently, adding that she had “no regrets at all”.

The Bachelors continues Sunday - Wednesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand