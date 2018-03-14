Nick Cummins Is Australia’s New Bachelor

Network Ten is delighted to announce that Wallabies star and Aussie larrikin Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins is the new Bachelor for 2018 and he is ready to find true love on The Bachelor Australia.

Physically striking, successful and smart, the sporting talent of this wild-haired winger, Nick’s wicked sense of humour and his distinctive, witty one-liners have made him a hero, both on and off the field.

One of Australian rugby’s most-loved characters, Nick’s career saw him celebrate a 15 Test match career with the Australian Wallabies, play a season with the Australian Sevens, earn a Commonwealth Games silver medal, and play with the Western Force and overseas in Japan.

Earning the moniker “Honey Badger” because of his strength, ferocity and toughness, Nick displayed a flamboyant, never-say-die approach on the field, which captivated crowds.

Born in Port Macquarie NSW, Nick grew up in Queensland with his father and siblings. Family is everything to Nick and in the past, he has sacrificed career success to support his family.

Currently taking a break from the game, Nick has the world at his feet. He has written two books about his life (a third book is in the works), travels extensively and has appeared in advertising campaigns for several high-profile brands. Recently he was signed by Netflix to co-host season three of Ultimate Beastmaster shot in Los Angeles (to be released mid-2018), co-developed and starred in National Geographic Channel’s Meanwhile in Australia… which will be launched this year and was the face of Tourism Australia’s global youth campaign Aussie News Today!.

Nick has family, friends and an enviable career, but the one thing missing from his life is the perfect woman.

The Bachelor Australia will follow Nick as he embarks on a new adventure: meeting some of the country’s most eligible bachelorettes and experiencing the romantic dates, extravagant cocktail parties and emotional rose ceremonies that characterise the Bachelor journey.

Nick said: “I’m really looking forward to throwing everything at this opportunity to finding the one.

“The past 10 or so years has been on the road playing rugby or working on my projects, so I’m very excited to be part of a show that is centred around love and good times.”

Hosted by Osher Günsberg, The Bachelor Australia is a Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia production for Network 10.