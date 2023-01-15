'My Choice, My Decision To Leave': Yuri Walks Out Of The Bachelor Mansion

Before he had the opportunity to hand out his first rose, Yuri stopped Felix to let him know exactly how she had been feeling. During the episode, Yuri became increasingly frustrated with some of Felix's antics and by the time the Rose Ceremony rolled around, she had clearly made her mind up that their connection wasn't going any further.

"I came here chasing a spark, and since I've arrived at the mansion I haven't felt anything," she said during the episode. "Felix, you're a great guy but there are certain qualities I desire in a man which you don't possess, so don't spend a rose on me."

Speaking to 10 Play, Yuri explained that it wasn't necessarily seeing Felix kiss other Bachelorettes publicly, but rather him not respecting the boundaries of the women he was dating.

"I don’t mind sharing," she explained, "but other girls were quite hurt, and when they explicitly told him to respect their wishes of keeping PDA out of sight, he went out of his way to tear down those boundaries.

"After some issues that happened in the house, and the Wet'n'Wild date, I had made my mind up about leaving," Yuri continued. "Why would I stay any longer when I wasn't happy? But I'm not someone who leaves quietly and without controversy."

While she admits her interruption to the Rose Ceremony was an on-the-spot decision, Yuri added that she wanted to make it crystal clear that her departure was entirely within her control.

"I wanted to make sure he knew, and all of Australia knew, that it was my choice and my decision to leave.

"Even if I was going to be sent home, I wanted it to be done on my own terms and give him a piece of my mind. It's 2023 and I wanted to remind my girls, gays and theys that we have a choice."

The 21-year-old continued, "Respect and relationships are a non-negotiable two-way street, and we should never compromise who we are or our values in pleasing anybody else. Take charge of your own decisions, and don’t waste your hours hoping some crusty man will treat you the way you deserve.

"You’re not a doormat, and he’s not a period pad," Yuri said. "He doesn’t need to be changed. Just change your directions and tune, and there’ll be more opportunities awaiting."

Yuri added that she had absolutely no regrets about leaving the show, feeling like her time in the mansion was up and she was ready to head home.

"Just like the split ends in my hair, it was better to cut the relationship short than let it damage me," she said.

Coming into The Bachelor, Yuri wanted to embrace whatever opportunities came her way. "There's nothing worse than the feeling of regret, and I felt that if I didn't go it would have been a decision that would haunt me.

"I guess since I had never done reality TV before, and I was single, there was no harm in me trying out something new and so wide-scale," she continued. "I mean, a free trip to the Gold Coast in an incredible mansion and finding love? What's not to be excited about?"

While Yuri's time in the Bachelor mansion may have come to an end, she's not ruling out a return to reality TV to find 'the one' just yet.

"Bring on Bachelor in Paradise or sign me up for The Bachelorette… The Bachelorettes, perhaps? I do believe these productions can help me find 'the one' and it’s a crazy whirlwind experience that always kept me on my toes which I loved.

"However, I don’t think I’m ready to settle down with any sort of long-term commitment just yet... I’m still in my early twenties, I have a whole world to explore and a career to forge. I just don’t see the rush in settling down when there are so many different exciting new challenges on my horizon. But who knows? Maybe I’ll find a partner who’s just as wild and determined as I am."

