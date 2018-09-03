The Bachelor Australia: Meet The Intruders

Deanna

First out of the car to meet an unexpecting Nick Cummins is 28-year-old South Australian dental nurse Deanna.

Raised in the ruthless world of competition swimming, Deanna has no problem stepping up to the blocks. The South Australian stunner thrives under pressure and knows it will give her an advantage in the house. Not one to sit back and wait for things to come to her, Deanna is a go-getter who is looking for a partner who is athletic, funny and committed to her.

On why she decided to be part of The Bachelor Australia, Deanna said: “I want to start a new chapter in life and find love.”

Jamie Lee

Next to greet Nick is 27-year-old New South Wales venue manager Jamie-Lee.

Spontaneous and always up for an adventure, Jamie-Lee has developed a deep understanding of what she wants in her relationships and strives for a deep connection with her partners. Not one for drama, the venue manager would never be “one of those girls”, but is not afraid to make her voice heard.

On the ideal qualities she looks for in a partner, Jamie-Lee said: “My perfect partner will be spiritual, open-minded, adventurous and easy-going”.

Brittney

Last out of the car is 25-year-old Queensland housing officer Brittney.

Larger-than-life Brittney has an infectious laugh that lights up any room. With a serious job as a housing officer, Brittney’s happy nature means she is quick to make people smile, and it is safe to say there is never a dull moment. Afraid she will end up a crazy cat lady, the 25-year-old’s perfect partner would enjoy her love of football and beer.

When asked about her strategy to win The Bachelor’s heart, Brittney said: “I am going to be honest and cheeky”

