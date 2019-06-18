The Bachelor

Meet The Bachelor Matt Agnew

Grab the popcorn because Matt's search for love is about to make a real impact

Matt Agnew is searching for a love that's out of this world, which is only fitting considering he's an astrophysicist.

Living his boyhood dream and nailing a three point superhero landing, Matt’s meteor is now landing him right where he wants to be – finding the one.

I’m really hoping to fall in love. It’s the best feeling in the world! I’m at a stage in my life where I’m established in my career, I own my own home and finding someone to share my life with would make it the trifecta.

Will the stars align for astrophysicist Matt to find love? Ready for that special someone, Matt’s after the type of love that hits you like a thunderbolt, but doesn’t fizzle out. Sparks are important, but he’s also looking for a genuine woman who enjoys having a laugh, doesn’t take herself too seriously and has a real passion for life.

On finding his forever girl on national television Matt said:

It may be an unorthodox way to meet someone, but I think it'll be a sensational experience and make for a cracking 'how we met' story!

 

Osher is on hand for his seventh season as the host of The Bachelor

The Bachelor Australia Premiers Wednesday, 31st July at 7:30 on 10 and 10 play

Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
