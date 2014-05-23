Meet Blake Garvey

Six months since Australia’s sweethearts Tim and Anna declared their love on national television, it is time for the next enchanting chapter of The Bachelor Australia.

The fairytale will continue when the romantic television series returns to Channel TEN with a brand new Bachelor: Blake Garvey.

This year’s man-of-the-moment is a 31-year-old real estate auctioneer from Perth and there’s no doubt that he will set hearts alight with his towering height, rich deep voice and remarkable good looks, as he begins his journey for true love.

Standing at an imposing 196 centimetres, the keen sportsman and fitness enthusiast is yet to meet “the one”, but believes his dream girl is just around the corner.

Network TEN’s Head of Entertainment and Factual Programming Stephen Tate, said: “During the casting process, we asked thousands of eligible young women what they were looking for and Blake met every criteria and more.

“We met Blake quite early in the casting process and he instantly set the level. By the end of the national casting tour, he was still head and shoulders above the rest. We are so fortunate he has agreed to look for love on The Bachelor Australia.”

Hosted again by Osher Günsberg, The Bachelor Australia will follow Blake as he negotiates the minefield of modern dating, searching for his dream girl among Australia’s most eligible bachelorettes. Through a series of romantic and extravagant dates, 24 single women will vie for his affection, hoping to receive a coveted red rose.

Will he find love?