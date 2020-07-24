The Bachelor

Lock In A Date With Locky

Mark your calendar Australia, you’ve got a date with Locky. It all starts when The Bachelor Australia premieres Wednesday, 12 August at 7.30pm, only on 10 and 10 play

Thought the current pandemic would ruin any chance of seeing The Bachelor Australia on your television screens this year? Well, lucky for you, we've pull every string and done all we possibly could (safely, of course!) to ensure that you don't miss a single minute of Locky finding love!

If you haven't already, check out the latest clips of some of the arrivals. We have beautiful Bella, who gives Locky a small heart to wear on his sleeve, Rosemary the penguin (yes, you read that right!) who knows how to make an impression and will definitely cause a stir, and lady in red Steph, who LOVES a spicy burrito.

If you can't possibly wait until the 12th to get your Bachy fix, catch up on all the latest episodes of Bachelor In Paradise, where our alumni retreat to the beautiful island of Fiji for a second (or third) shot at love.

And if THAT'S not enough, catch on on Season 7, Season 6 and  Season 5 of The Bachelor right here on 10 play.

See you on August 12!

The Bachelor Australia, Premieres 7.30 Wednesday August 12 on 10 and 10 play 

