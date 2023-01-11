‘I’ve Been So Unlucky’: Aylin Leaves The Bachelor Mansion

Coming into the experience, Aylin told 10 Play that she had been “so unlucky with dating and relationships” so she decided to give The Bachelor a try to see if she could find ‘The One’.

“I’ve just always gone for the wrong people, it’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride for me… and I hate dating apps because I’m someone who likes to meet someone in person and bond face-to-face,” she added.

Luckily, a big change in the series this year introduced blind dates where our three Bachelors, Jed, Thomas and Felix, went across the country meeting a handful of women face-to-face before handing out roses.

“That was actually really good,” Aylin said, “you can have that decent amount of time to just really sit down and like get that initial spark or whatnot, so it was quite good to have that initial time together before going into the mansion.”

Unfortunately, after all the other Bachelorettes arrived, Aylin struggled to get more of that all-important face-to-face time with Thomas.

Being invited on the second group date, Aylin was thankful to get a bit more time with Thomas but also knew that it meant she’d be one of the Bachelorettes standing in the Rose Ceremony later that night.

“I just wanted to go on a group date so we could explore things a bit further but it’s also kind of scary because it could go either way, you know?“

Heading into what would be her final Rose Ceremony, Aylin said she was a little bit surprised to not receive a rose on the night. “We had a little bit in common, so I was like, I think we need that single date to see if there was maybe sexual chemistry or something a bit more there,” she continued. “But he probably didn’t feel anything so… oh well, that’s okay.”

Despite things not working out with Thomas, Aylin said she’s really proud of herself for allowing herself to be pushed out of her comfort zone.

“It was really, really good for me to put myself out there and try to let my walls down,” she said. “I had a lot of rejection and issues in the past of dating so, to be honest, I was very happy with myself to go there and try to put myself out there on national television!”

