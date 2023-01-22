‘It’s Okay To Have Those Hard Conversations’: Lou Leaves The Bachelor Mansion

As the three Bachelors barrel closer to the pointy end of the experience, it’s undeniable that they are starting to make some extremely strong connections with the women still left in the Mansion.

But for some, like Lou, it started to become apparent that perhaps she wasn’t one of them.

“There was a moment at the distillery [group date] when we were talking and it hit me, [Thomas] was not into me. Like, he’s not into me like he could be, or has been, and it was getting closer to crunch time,” Lou told 10 Play.

“I was never jealous, I never got jealous of him spending time with the other girls because they became my best friends, I more became observant that he was no longer into me, or he had a hard choice already.”

During Sunday’s group date, Lou took Thomas aside to ask him about his feelings and why she was the last woman in his group to not go on a single date, while others were having their second single date.

“I had to just be like, alright I think it’s time to have the talk, call a spade a spade and it’s so okay to be friends,” Lou said.

“It’s okay to have those hard conversations, because it puts you in the right direction for the next chapter of life.”

During the talk, Thomas admitted that he felt like he and Lou were connecting as friends rather than on a romantic level, which Lou said she was fine about. But she also was very ready to go home.

“If I don’t have to be in the house, away from my dogs, then I’m gonna bounce… I was like, I live 20 minutes away so can you just bring me my bags and I’ll just bounce,” she added, laughing.

While she wasn’t able to just call an Uber from the beach, Lou went through the Rose Ceremony feeling almost entirely certain that she was going home. “I was like please don’t pick me… or I’m pretty sure you’re not going to pick me!”

But admittedly, had Thomas offered her a rose, Lou said she probably would have accepted it out of pure shock alone. Then, later, she would have had to confront him again. “I’d have to be like no, it’s okay! I’m done! We’re bros, we’re just bros!”

While she may not have come out of the experience with Thomas on her arm, Lou said coming into the Bachelor Mansion challenged her emotionally and mentally, but ultimately she came out of it a new version of herself.

“This is going to sound lame but, the old me — I’m really competitive, so I kind of liked that challenge. But the new me is like, I don’t need any man to tell me I’m worthy of a date or worthy of their time,” she explained.

“You’re in that environment with all these other women that are in the same boat as you, you get to know them on a deeper level,” she said. “I got to know the girls way deeper than I did with Thomas, and that’s so fine! But it made me really appreciate women and all our walks of life.

“Everyone was so uplifting and encouraging with each other, and it’s such a beautiful sisterhood. It really is! And I loved that.”

The Bachelors continues Sunday - Wednesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand