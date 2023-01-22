The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

‘It’s Okay To Have Those Hard Conversations’: Lou Leaves The Bachelor Mansion

‘It’s Okay To Have Those Hard Conversations’: Lou Leaves The Bachelor Mansion

On Sunday night, Lou took it upon herself to ask Thomas for clarity about where they stood.

As the three Bachelors barrel closer to the pointy end of the experience, it’s undeniable that they are starting to make some extremely strong connections with the women still left in the Mansion.

But for some, like Lou, it started to become apparent that perhaps she wasn’t one of them.

“There was a moment at the distillery [group date] when we were talking and it hit me, [Thomas] was not into me. Like, he’s not into me like he could be, or has been, and it was getting closer to crunch time,” Lou told 10 Play.

“I was never jealous, I never got jealous of him spending time with the other girls because they became my best friends, I more became observant that he was no longer into me, or he had a hard choice already.”

During Sunday’s group date, Lou took Thomas aside to ask him about his feelings and why she was the last woman in his group to not go on a single date, while others were having their second single date.

“I had to just be like, alright I think it’s time to have the talk, call a spade a spade and it’s so okay to be friends,” Lou said.

“It’s okay to have those hard conversations, because it puts you in the right direction for the next chapter of life.”

During the talk, Thomas admitted that he felt like he and Lou were connecting as friends rather than on a romantic level, which Lou said she was fine about. But she also was very ready to go home.

“If I don’t have to be in the house, away from my dogs, then I’m gonna bounce… I was like, I live 20 minutes away so can you just bring me my bags and I’ll just bounce,” she added, laughing.

While she wasn’t able to just call an Uber from the beach, Lou went through the Rose Ceremony feeling almost entirely certain that she was going home. “I was like please don’t pick me… or I’m pretty sure you’re not going to pick me!”

But admittedly, had Thomas offered her a rose, Lou said she probably would have accepted it out of pure shock alone. Then, later, she would have had to confront him again. “I’d have to be like no, it’s okay! I’m done! We’re bros, we’re just bros!”

While she may not have come out of the experience with Thomas on her arm, Lou said coming into the Bachelor Mansion challenged her emotionally and mentally, but ultimately she came out of it a new version of herself.

“This is going to sound lame but, the old me — I’m really competitive, so I kind of liked that challenge. But the new me is like, I don’t need any man to tell me I’m worthy of a date or worthy of their time,” she explained.

“You’re in that environment with all these other women that are in the same boat as you, you get to know them on a deeper level,” she said. “I got to know the girls way deeper than I did with Thomas, and that’s so fine! But it made me really appreciate women and all our walks of life.

“Everyone was so uplifting and encouraging with each other, and it’s such a beautiful sisterhood. It really is! And I loved that.”

The Bachelors continues Sunday - Wednesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand

‘I Wouldn’t Come Back Just To Get Rejected’: Tash Candyce’s Dramatic Return Backfires
NEXT STORY

‘I Wouldn’t Come Back Just To Get Rejected’: Tash Candyce’s Dramatic Return Backfires

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘I Wouldn’t Come Back Just To Get Rejected’: Tash Candyce’s Dramatic Return Backfires

‘I Wouldn’t Come Back Just To Get Rejected’: Tash Candyce’s Dramatic Return Backfires

On Sunday night, the controversial Bachelorette made a desperate plea to return to the Bachelor Mansion.
'We Were Left Behind': Eboni Explains Why She Felt Defeated At Her Final Rose Ceremony

'We Were Left Behind': Eboni Explains Why She Felt Defeated At Her Final Rose Ceremony

"You can only knock on somebody’s door so many times before they open it."
'We Definitely Had A Physical Connection': Naomi Reveals Her One Bachelor Regret

'We Definitely Had A Physical Connection': Naomi Reveals Her One Bachelor Regret

Though she admits that she and Felix had an undeniable physical connection, Naomi said her iconic 'f**k me eyes' were drifting to another Bachelor.
'It Was Definitely My Time': Zara Admits She Was Ready To Leave The Bachelor Mansion

'It Was Definitely My Time': Zara Admits She Was Ready To Leave The Bachelor Mansion

After a group date that saw loved ones meeting the Bachelors, Zara's time in the mansion came to an end.
‘Thomas 100 Percent Doesn’t Know Who I Am’: Why Jenae Wasn't Shocked To Leave The Bachelor Mansion

‘Thomas 100 Percent Doesn’t Know Who I Am’: Why Jenae Wasn't Shocked To Leave The Bachelor Mansion

The utterly hilarious Jenae didn’t hold back after she didn’t receive a rose on Monday night.