'It's A Double-Edged Sword': The Bachelor's Jacinta Shock At Not Receiving A Rose

In the past, group dates have been a way for Bachelors to spend more time with a handful of their Bachelorettes, but in Season 10 things have clearly changed.

Osher explained that any Bachelorette not invited on a group date would be immune from the following Rose Ceremony, meaning only those who went on the date would be at risk of not receiving a rose. Alongside Mikki and Caitlin, Jacinta was one of the three Bachelorettes to learn this first-hand at the first Rose Ceremony of the season.

"It's kind of a double-edged sword, isn't it," she said of the group date invitation. "It does mean that you get more time with the Bachelors compared to the women who don't get the opportunity to go on that group date, so it could be that they really want to spend more time with you," she explained.

"But the flip side of that is... it could be that they're just not sure about you, and then you're up for elimination that night."

One of Thomas' Bachelorettes, Jacinta said she was immediately nervous heading into the first group date, feeling the sudden pressure of not knowing why she had been selected. "I don't necessarily know if you want the group dates or you don't... it was a tough one."

Heading to the Bachelor pad for the first group date, Jacinta said she's not the type to be "very confronting or demanding" and took a bit of a backseat. "I didn't really get to chat to Thomas, I don't even think I had one-on-one time with Thomas away from the other women," she added.

"I guess I felt like I would have some one-on-one time with him at the Cocktail Party and I kind of wanted it to be natural and not constantly be pressuring him to talk, and also give an opportunity to the other women to have that time as well," Jacinta said.

But the moment she decided to make her move, the cocktail party began to wrap up and she missed her opportunity. Despite not having too much alone time with Thomas, Jacinta said that she didn't think she would be going home that night.

"I was confident that I would make it beyond that initial sort of phase... there was definitely more that I wanted to get to know about Thomas, and I had hoped vice versa," she continued. "You never know what's going on in their minds, and there are so many amazing women in the house as well. You just never know."

Not receiving a rose, Jacinta said it came as a bit of a shock, "But I'm a firm believer that whatever is meant to be will be," she added.

"I didn't think I'd be going, not that early, I had hoped we'd get a bit more time together... but in saying that, I would never want to stay in a situation, you know, Thomas didn't feel that we were the right fit, and I 100 percent respect that."

Despite not receiving a rose from him, Jacinta said that there was not a bad word she could say about her Bachelor.

"He is genuine, he's sweet, he's very soft and kind-hearted. I think you pick that up straight away," she said adding, "he's obviously very gorgeous, very good-looking. I was very happy I was paired with Thomas!"

Having wanted to experience The Bachelor for the longest time, Jacinta also said all of her friends encouraged her to do it because of her facial expressions. "I said to my friend, you know what? I fully understand why I went home. Like I just constantly look concerned," she said, laughing. "But I'm genuine!"

With zero regrets, Jacinta looked back on what she described as an incredible experience. "I'm just so thankful that, you know, I did it... I lived by my motto which is if an opportunity presents itself for whatever in life, if a door opens you've got to try so you don't live with regret while being true to yourself.

"I feel like I did that and I came out with some amazing friendships and memories."

The Bachelors continues Wednesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand