‘It Was Ridiculous’: Elena Wee Sent Home In Animal Onesie After Wild Rose Ceremony

“I was like, great. I’m going to get kicked out in a onesie,” she told 10 play, laughing. “And then I was like, you know what? On the bright side, I’m probably going to be a meme or something.”

Despite not receiving a rose on Wednesday night, Elena admitted that she was pretty shocked that it was her packing her things and leaving the mansion.

“I was quietly confident, I was thinking I was definitely getting a rose,” she said. “I absolutely killed it at the group challenge at the beach… I had good chats with him on that group date as well. It was a pretty big shock not getting a rose.”

But not receiving a rose wasn’t the only surprise Elena had during her time in the Bachelor mansion. On night one she arrived to see a familiar face waiting for her: Jimmy.

“He trained at the gym that I run my personal training business out of,” she revealed.

Having seen each other at the gym, Elena said she initially thought having run into each other before the show could have been an advantage but she quickly realised a miscommunication had set up some tricky obstacles.

“He was a client of one of my really good mates at the gym and he was under the impression that we were together, so I don’t know if that may have ruined things for me,” she said, adding, “maybe he didn’t believe that I was just good mates with his coach”.

“It was really hard to grab him at the cocktail parties but I actually did speak to him quite bit at most of them,” Elena continued. “I didn’t get a chance really to show my personality or have enough one-on-one time with him for him to get to know me any better.”

Despite things not working out for Elena, the PT said she would “definitely” do it all again.

“I would go in with a bit of a different mindset. I think I was so afraid of being shown in a bad light or saying the wrong thing that I wasn’t truly myself and I didn’t get to show off much of my personality,” she said.

Applying for the show, Elena said her entire plan was to stay completely true to herself and be as genuine as possible.

“I just didn’t know what to expect really… I was just wanting to put myself out there and get out of my comfort zone a little bit,” she said.

“I think the whole dating scene before the show was just kind of the same thing over and over again. The constant disappointment of meeting the wrong guys… I thought, going on this show, hopefully, I’ll meet the right guy but that didn’t happen!

“I’d definitely love to have a second chance at that.”

The Bachelor airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play