'It Was Definitely My Time': Zara Admits She Was Ready To Leave The Bachelor Mansion

All eyes were on Jess Navin as she welcomed her boyfriend Damien into the Bachelor bubble, as her nominated guest to a lunch where loved ones got to meet the Bachelors.

Also sitting at the table was Zara who joined in asking multiple questions about Jess and Damien's dynamic, their polyamorous arrangement and what the future would look like if Felix were to join in.

Jess and Damien seemed to eclipse the whole group date, which was fine with Zara, who admitted to 10 Play that she knew quite early on that there wasn't much of a connection between her and Felix.

"I think even from my [blind] date, I called my mum after like yeah, there's nothing there," she said, "but I was still intrigued to see if something would build... There was just no connection with him, maybe more friend vibes than anything."

Coming into the mansion wasn't exactly what Zara expected, describing herself as quite confident, meeting some of the other big personalities she'd be sharing a house with was eye-opening.

"There are girls way more confident, outspoken and outgoing and you get overshadowed by it," she explained. "You can see I don't really say much I just sit back and take it all in.

"It was very overwhelming because you've got girls going back and forward, screaming at each other. That portrayal was very accurate," she continued. "In case people think it's actors, I think it was very legit, very real... I was just there along for the ride."

When it became clear that the connection between her and Felix wasn't going to develop during the process, Zara said she was very ready to not receive a rose by the time her final Rose Ceremony came up.

"I was at a point where I was like no, please don't give me a rose I'm happy to leave this house. Not in a negative way - I just knew there was no connection with Felix, and I didn't think it was fair to him or the other girls who were invested and did have feelings for him.

"I just felt it was definitely my time."

Zara said that had she been offered a rose that night, she most likely would have turned it down, but she hadn't really considered the option of swapping Bachelor to investigate connections with either Jed or Felix.

"I think by that point Thomas was pretty content with the girls he already had, and I felt like it was a lot more effort to go down that route than just leave the house quietly," she said.

"I wasn't there for the drama, I was genuinely there to meet somebody. I didn't think going into the house that I wasn't going to like him, as silly as that sounds, I was like oh - maybe quite possibly I might have a connection. But definitely not. Definitely not."

Watching the show back, Zara was pleasantly surprised to see Felix making connections with other women in the house. "It makes you realise it's not necessarily you, when you date someone and they don't like you back, it's just connection and they're not meant to be your person at the end of the day.

"It was kind of refreshing to see, oh it wasn't me, we just didn't click and this is how it works in the real world. People have connections, and others don't! That's it!"

The Bachelors continues Sunday - Wednesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand