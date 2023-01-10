'It Was A Madhouse': Mikki Looks Back At Her 'Short But Sweet' Bachelor Journey

In past seasons, Bachelorettes have clamoured for an invitation to a group date, but in Season 10 all rules have been thrown out the window and Osher revealed that this year things will be working a little differently.

Only the Bachelorettes invited on the group date will participate in the following rose ceremony, meaning that if you fail to make an impression on your chosen Bachelor, you're more at risk than ever of not receiving a rose.

"It's hard with this new rule," Mikki told 10 play following her elimination, "you don't exactly know what it means.

"You don't know if it means they want to spend more time with you or if it means they're putting you up to make sure you leave... I was pretty nervous about the whole thing," she continued.

"You want to be on group dates to spend more time with the person, but also it means you're on the chopping block. I was really nervous going into it just not having a clear picture of what it would mean for me."

On Tuesday night we said farewell to four Bachelorettes already, with one making the bold move to leave the mansion before things had even really begun.

Later, Mikki, Jacinta and Caitlin were the first Bachelorettes to not receive a rose after a group date at the Bach pad. Mikki, who was one of Felix's Bachelorettes, said that she was definitely surprised to not receive a rose during that first ceremony.

"I could have seen Felix and me hitting things off, but also you could really feel how strong his connection was with some of the girls, like Jess," the 26-year-old added. "He really had a strong connection with her so at the same time I was understanding and not super shocked by it."

Describing her time in the mansion as a "short but sweet" whirlwind, Mikki admitted she had never considered herself the type to go on reality TV, but her housemates convinced her to apply. "I'm so stoked that I did actually follow through with it because the whole thing was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I loved it, I had so much fun."

While many of the Bachelorettes entered the mansion with suspicions that there could be two Bachelors, Mikki said she never even once considered there could be three. "The only way to describe it is 'chaos'", Mikki said, laughing.

"Anything you saw on TV was actually more hectic. There were girls left, right and centre trying to pull guys for chats, discussing conspiracy theories and talking about what they thought was going to happen. It was a madhouse."

As more women entered the mansion, Mikki said she began to see that the 'Felix girls' were all quite similar. "I could see that as soon as the other girls entered the house. The Felix girls really stuck together because we're all super similar. We're all down-to-Earth, have the same taste in men and the same taste in hobbies."

Adding to an already surreal experience, Felix's Bachelorettes began to form close bonds with each other despite competing for the same man's affection.

"That was the weirdest thing... we all really stuck together and, when I left the house, I was like wow. Felix has done a great job at choosing an amazing bunch of girls because I'd love to hang out with all of them, we'd all be great mates! Maybe he did that on purpose, the fact that we're all so similar."

Looking back at her time in the mansion, Mikki said there wasn't much she would do differently except be bolder in her approach.

"I think it's a good life lesson for me," she added, "if you see something you want, you really have to go after it. There are a lot of girls, and a lot of personalities, so I probably would be more bold. But also, everything worked out the way it's meant to."

The Bachelor continues Wednesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.