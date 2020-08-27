‘It Came Out Of Nowhere’: Rosemary Shocked At Heartbreaking Exit From Bachelor Mansion

During Thursday’s rose ceremony, the 23-year-old looked visibly shaken when she didn’t receive a rose, tearfully saying her farewells.

Speaking to 10 play over the phone, Rosemary said there were a few nights where she was feeling insecure heading into the rose ceremony, but that night she didn’t think she was at risk of being sent home.

“I felt anxious but I didn’t think I was going to go home,” she explained. “When Osher told me I was going home I was like, um is this actually happening? It kinda came out of nowhere.”

Having impressed Locky with her bold outfit choice on the first night, and later showing off her rhyming skills performing a rap for the Bachelor, Rosemary was sure she had done enough to prove that she was there to make a genuine connection with him.

“Coming on the show is a gamble. You have 22 other amazing girls in the house that you have to compete against and, I guess all the things I did I thought maybe that’ll make me stand out. Obviously it didn’t in the end,” she said.

“I actually had developed ‘the feels’ for Locky,” Rosemary continued, “I just really was so heartbroken he was sending me home because I actually thought, after the rap, after all the things I did to make myself memorable and create that connection between us two… I just felt really sad that it wasn’t reciprocated.

“But I think Locky’s such an amazing person and I really hope that he finds love. I’m sure he does.”

Heartbroken, Rosemary left the mansion only to hear about the state of the world, which was in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I got the shock of my life,” she said. “I was thinking okay, cool, I’ve just been dumped, I don’t have a job and I probably won’t have a job for a really, really long time because nobody is hiring at the moment... I was a bit overwhelmed.

“But at the end of the day, I always take things with an optimistic outlook and I really just spent those few months in isolation really working on myself and reevaluating what I actually want for the future, what I want in a partner and everything. I tried to make the best out of the worst situation.”

The pandemic hit close to home for Rosemary, whose mum has been performing COVID-19 tests throughout.

"When I came home she was like, ‘You have no idea, I’ve been so stressed doing the testing and I was thinking about you the whole time’, I was like don’t worry I was safe in the house! But it was absolutely wild, that’s the one word I can give you for that.”

Though things didn’t work out exactly as our favourite penguin had planned, Rosemary said she isn’t ruling out future opportunities to return to dating on TV.

“I really want to find my husband and I’m hoping it would be on TV,” she admitted, “I am one of those people who just loves to have things documented and finding love on TV is the best form of getting a relationship documented.

“You can literally go back and watch a love story over and over again. Even though it didn’t happen for me this time… fingers crossed, I’m going to stay optimistic and hopefully I’ll find love soon.”

Watch The Bachelor Australia, 7.30 Wednesday and Thursday on 10 and 10 play