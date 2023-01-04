The Bachelor

Introducing Felix, Jed And Thomas’ Leading Ladies

The summer of love is set to sizzle as three very different Bachelors meet the ladies looking for love on The Bachelors Australia.

Entering the mansion from all over Australia, love will blossom, hearts will break and you can bet there will be a theme park date or two!

Travelling to the Gold Coast from New South Wales is Abby, Abigail, Alésia, Bella, Jacinta, Lou, Marjorie, Mikki, Naomi and Yuri.

Swapping Melbourne weather for Gold Coast sun is Angela, Courtney, Emma, Jenae, Tash and Tilly.

Heading down the M1 for a little staycay are Aylin, Caitlin, Eboni, Jasmine, Jessica, Kiki, Krystal, Lauren and Marnie.

And last but not least, flying in from Western Australia is CJ and Jess, with Leah swapping wine country South Australia for the Gold Coast.

Smart, fierce and sometimes sassy women all vying for the heart of a Bachelor. Will they find their happily ever after?

The Bachelors Australia. Premieres Monday, 9 January On 10 And 10 Play.

    Meet the 29 women hoping to find their true love in this historic season of The Bachelors.
