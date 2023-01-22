‘I Wouldn’t Come Back Just To Get Rejected’: Tash Candyce’s Dramatic Return Backfires

Surprising Jed at the Bach pad, Tash said she found herself missing the Bachelor, and regretted storming out of the Mansion alongside CJ and Marjorie several episodes earlier.

“I feel privileged to be able to have that opportunity to come back,” Tash told 10 Play. “Obviously, production let me come back because they knew Jed and I did have a connection otherwise they wouldn’t have let me back,” she added.

After pleading with Jed to let her back in the house and rejoin the experience, Jed was clearly torn, asking his fellow Bachelors for advice as well as a producer. Clearly conflicted by the offer of Tash’s return, eventually, Jed explained that his heart was full in terms of where he was heading.

Aware that Tash had been at the centre of a lot of drama, Jed also wanted to respect the women still in the house by not throwing a Tash-shaped grenade back into their laps.

“I don’t think that was fair of him, to be honest,” Tash admitted. “I just feel like he started to believe the girls, that I was there stirring things… I’m a sh*t-stirrer, don’t get me wrong, but I feel like he was starting to believe the girls.”

In their chat, Tash said she could feel a change in Jed, and that it was clear his talks with other women still in the house had soured his opinion of her.

“We had such a connection and I could start to feel that sort of fade, I felt like he was starting to believe all the other girls [when they said] Tash is a troublemaker, she’s just here to stir trouble, she’s not here for you.

“If you’re in his position, you’re probably going to believe that because it’s coming from more than one girl… I understand how he was feeling but, at the same time, it was sh*t.”

Tash continued, suggesting that she was targeted because the others in the house were “projecting their insecurities” onto her.

“People in the outside world look at me and get intimidated and hate me, I’ve had it my whole life and that’s why I think I got bullied in high school a lot,” she said, adding, “once they get to know me they’re like, oh my god she’s actually hilarious. She’s not a bitch at all.”

With Jed turning down her offer to return to the house, Tash admitted that she was shocked by his decision. “Honestly I wouldn’t have come back just to get rejected. That’s what made me realise, maybe the other girls did get into his head.”

As for Jed, the difficult decision clearly made him emotional. But will he come to regret his choice, or has he made some strong connections in the house that he wants to further explore? Find out as The Bachelors continues.

