‘I Kind Of Knew That Was My Last Rose Ceremony’: Madison Allen Leaves The Bachelor Mansion

On Wednesday night Madison, along with Chanel Tang, didn’t receive a rose, ending her Bachelor journey before it had really even begun. But speaking to 10 play, Madison said she wasn’t surprised at the result, and took some time to reflect on the most important moments.

“I remember, I went into the bathroom and I was staring at the ceiling like, this is the last time you’ll ever see it… take it in,” she remembered fondly.

“I don’t know why, I don’t know how I knew but I kind of knew going into it that I was probably going home,” Madison continued.

Though she was able to prepare for her departure, Madison admitted that “no one likes to go early,” and though she felt like her connection with Jimmy wasn’t strong enough at that point to keep her around, there were other connections she was going to miss.

“I was a bit gutted about leaving so early, there were girls there that I honestly thought were going to go before I did but it is what it is. I was sad to leave my friends,” she continued, “you become best friends in like two days, so it was really sad to leave them.”

As a self-described “montage girl”, Madison’s time with Jimmy didn’t always get shown during episodes but she said that the pair had one-on-one chats at cocktail parties where they got to know each other.

“We had really good conversations. I think we got along quite well,” she said, “I think either we were looking for different things and it didn’t really feel like there was heaps of natural chemistry,” Madison added.

“He was 31 and I was 24 at the time, so a little bit of an age difference there,” she continued. “I’m not going to judge based on that, but I did think it could be a bit of an issue if he has a problem with me being quite a bit younger.”

When asked if she thought that was one of the reasons she didn’t receive a rose on Wednesday, because Jimmy may have had a problem with their age difference, she joked, “It didn’t seem like a problem when he was macking on with Lily!”

Admitting that she has no regrets during her time in the mansion, Madison said watching the show back has been an interesting experience. Watching alone while her housemate is out at work, “It’s just a reminder that I am, in fact, still single” she said, laughing.

