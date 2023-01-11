‘I Don’t Think The Emotional Connection Was There’: Emma Leaves The Bachelor Mansion

Admitting that her time in the house was “short-lived”, Emma was disappointed she never really got the opportunity to form a strong connection with her Bachelor, Felix. “I did have a fun experience, I made some great connections with the girls so overall it was good,” she added.

But despite the season only just beginning, Emma said she could already see Felix had started to form some stronger connections with other Bachelorettes. So, when she was invited on the second group date, alarm bells started ringing that she could be on the chopping block.

“I was definitely nervous going into that day, for sure,” she added.

Though Emma said she was able to snag a brief one-on-one chat with Felix during the group date, “It was very surface level, and it wasn’t enough time. It wasn’t like sitting down and properly getting to know each other so I don’t feel like I had any time to form a connection.

“And then, yeah, the other half of that [date] I was on a roller coaster with him and I hate roller coasters. It wasn’t my ideal date,” she said, laughing.

Though she definitely found Felix attractive Emma admitted, “I just don’t think the emotional connection was there.”

Having met the other Bachelors, Jed and Thomas, Emma also admitted that Thomas did catch her eye, but already struggling to get time with her original Bachelor, it was almost impossible to attempt to get time with one of the other Bachelors too.

“Leaving the house, I remember feeling that I wish I had gotten to know him a bit more but… you have all of Thomas’ girls who are competing for Thomas, so I was like… I just can’t. It was a bit too hard.”

Heading into the Rose Ceremony, Emma said she was “pretty certain” she was leaving that same night. “I mean, I would have liked to have had a bit more time but I didn’t. I wasn’t overly disappointed because I felt like me and Felix were quite different.

“It was pretty obvious that he liked dating a lot of women and enjoyed the experience dating a little bit more than finding an emotional connection maybe, so I wasn’t like, you know, heartbroken.”

