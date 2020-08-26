‘I Don’t Know If I Love Myself As A Meme’: Zoe-Clare Spills On Her Redhead Rant And Leaving The Bachelor Mansion

After becoming upset that she was being picked on by other bachelorettes for her red hair, the 23-year-old launched into a spiel that catapulted her into a national meme.

“I love a good meme,” she told 10 play over the phone with a laugh, “but I don’t know if I love myself as a meme!”

“I can mouth it now,” Zoe-Clare said, adding that when she first watched it back she was in disbelief, describing it like “hovering over my own body”, Zoe texting a friend to see if that’s how she acts on a regular night out.

“My friend was like, ‘You’re the girl that jumps on the table and screams profanities at everyone, this isn’t the Zoe I know,’” she said, “I was like, oh thank god. I would be so annoying.

“I was like, I can see why everyone thinks I’m annoying, because that’s annoying.”

After two serious relationships that didn’t work out, Zoe said she applied to be on The Bachelor as a “big leap of faith” to hopefully find her soulmate.

“My parents found love really young and I think, in my head, it’s always been instilled that you fall in love really young and you have this beautiful loving family. It hasn’t worked out for me yet,” she said, adding, “I haven’t found that guy who loves me but I just wanted to see what would happen.”

Having gone to an all-girls boarding school, Zoe-Clare thought she was all prepared for life in the Bachelor mansion.

“It’s the complete opposite of what you think it’s going to be,” she said, “it’s a different world for sure.”

Already viewers are starting to see rifts form in the house, which Zoe admitted began forming on the very first night, with Zoe-Clare giving Locky a parting warning as she left the rose ceremony.

“It’s like going into a bar and being like, ‘I’m going to get along with everyone!’ That’s not going to happen. Someone’s going to end up saying something lippy to you after one too many and you’re going to end up getting in a fight, you know what I mean?”

What Zoe-Clare wasn’t expecting was, after not receiving a rose on Wednesday night’s episode, leaving the mansion to an entirely different world outside. Zoe-Clare left the mansion just before the borders were about to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having been locked down in the mansion unaware of the escalating situation, Zoe-Clare says the first thing she did was cry.

“My poor nana, I called her at 3 o’clock in the morning and I was like, ‘Are you okay? Please tell me you’re safe,’” she said.

“It was really surreal, we all had this running joke that living in the house was a new world, but we literally came out to a new world.

“There was no toilet paper in stores, barely any meat or food for anyone. It was pretty crazy. I was like, how do I even adapt to how crazy the world is right now?”

Going from the “lockdown” of The Bachelor to lockdown at home, Zoe-Clare says she’s taken to laughing off the “roller coaster” of filming. Though she was initially overwhelmed with the response to her time on the show, Zoe-Clare has now come to embrace her meme-status, revelling in it.

“I think I’m going to start quoting it. I probably will. There’ll be a video of me leaked one day where I’ll be like, ‘You don’t have my bone structure, you can’t come near me!’”

“If I don’t laugh then the whole world’s laughing at me and I’m just sitting there crying,” she said, “so I’m going to laugh.”

