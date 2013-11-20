The Bachelor

Tim and the final two girls arrive in Thailand for his last big decision

It's the moment we've all been waiting for: Tim makes his final decision.

Set in the tropical paradise of Thailand, the final two Bachelorettes have their last chance to prove to Tim they are the right girl.

First, Tim is reunited with his family and his mother delivers her verdict on Anna and Rochelle. Tim then takes the final two on special dates including a Chinese boat voyage, an elephant ride and beach fire-twirling.

At the end of the trip, he has to make the tough choice between the girls. Who will our Bachelor find love with?

