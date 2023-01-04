Felix, Jed And Thomas Open Up About Their Upcoming Season

It’s a brand new era for The Bachelor, with not one, not two but THREE leading men, a brand-new home on the Gold Coast, three engagement rings, and a handful of changes to the format. 2023 will be like nothing we’ve seen before.

This year, Felix Von Hofe, Jed Macintosh and Thomas Malucelli will each be on the hunt for their soulmate, guided by Australia’s cupid Osher Günsberg.

Speaking to 10 Play, the trio of dashing dudes opened up about what to expect from the historic season.

Italian-born Thomas was the quickest to admit that signing up for the show was a no-brainer. “Just this idea of having this once-in-a-lifetime experience and the chance of finding true love was something I was like, I have to do it. I want to do it,” he said.

“Coming out of a very long relationship, I’ve had two-and-a-half years where I was simply focused on myself, my business, on growth,” the 35-year-old continued. “I didn’t really have the need, I guess, to find a girlfriend or be in a relationship. After these two-and-a-half years of growth and healing, I’m at a point now where I’m ready. And then it happened. The opportunity happened and I said yes.”

Musician Jed agreed that the unique opportunity allowed him to meet women who were confident in their own skin.

“My specific situation, with the career that I’m in, it’s very hard to find someone in a pressurised environment that still solidifies their confidence and doesn’t let themselves get buried under pressure in social situations,” Jed explained.

“It was the easiest way for me to find someone like, okay there’s that confidence that I need, that non-jealous nature I’m looking for, because you’re in an environment where you’re literally surrounded by multiple women you’re dating at the same time. It’s fine there, but life outside is going to be a whole lot easier!”

Felix, the former pro basketballer, sports commentator and marketing manager said it was less of a quick decision, but modern dating had been too much of a hurdle in the past and The Bachelor gave him the opportunity to have face-to-face conversations that are so rare in the dating scene.

“I text like a grandfather so my abilities in that area are limited,” he said, laughing. “I don’t use dating apps so it’s a bit harder to find someone where you’ve got to go on these dates.

“I’ve always been very work-focused and busy whether it be playing sports or post-sport, I like to keep myself busy and I think I’ve been very content with my life as it is and I never felt the need to bring someone else into that,” the 27-year-old said.

“But, especially through COVID, when you spend so much time by yourself I was like, you know what? I actually really do want someone, and this is the perfect opportunity for it.”

Ushering in a new era of The Bachelor, the three men were given the rare opportunity to go through this unique experience together, supporting one another throughout the ups and downs of the journey.

“Initially I was wondering how the format would be,” Thomas said, “but after watching the previous Bachelor and after meeting [Felix and Jed] I actually thought to myself this will be great because I’m not going to be by myself, alone in the experience. I will have two mates I can bounce off ideas with and have some camaraderie with.”

Jed agreed, adding that the three men typify changes in what constitutes the “ideal” man in society.

“This holds a special place in my heart because the picturesque ‘hot guy’ has definitely changed over the past few years and I think that can not only allow someone like me to feel confident, but people that watch the show can actually feel confident within their own skin,” Jed explained.

“I think showing that three totally different guys can get along and help each other with dating, give advice and be peers for each other and not have a bloke, toxic culture but rather an accepting, beautiful threesome.”

“The threesome was the highlight,” Felix joked.

“We can only go into it and be ourselves,” Felix continued, “People can put outside pressure on… but at the end of the day we just have to go through this whole journey being ourselves.”

Thomas added, “I’m grateful to have this experience with these boys, it was an incredible experience and I’m just so excited for you to watch it.

“I went in with no expectations and perhaps I wasn’t completely sure I could find love on a TV show,” Thomas admitted. “However, after meeting the girls, that thought quickly changed.”

As for if any of the Bachelors were successful in their hunt for love, the trio responded in near-perfect unison, “You’ll have to tune in to find out!”

It's love times three when The Bachelors Australia premieres Monday, 9 January on 10 And 10 Play