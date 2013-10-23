The adventures continue in Broome, Western Australia this week but after a beautiful stay at Eco Beach Resort, the Bachelor and the remaining seven ladies moves on to the glamorous Cable Beach.

Things continue on a spectacular level as one lucky bachelorette is chosen to go pearl hunting and finds a treasure of her own to keep.

And, in the biggest drama on the Bachelor to date, one Bachelorette gets rushed to hospital when a day on the water goes horribly wrong.

Episodic PartnersPearl Diving Experience provided by www.williecreekpearls.com.auCatamaran provided by www.greatescape.net.auWilderness Park www.malcolmdouglas.com.auBeer provided by www.matsos.com.au

StylistAnne Stringer

The Bachelor Wardrobe Provided bywww.reebok.comwww.speedo.com.auwww.billabong.com.auwww.arthurgalan.com.auwww.industrie.com.auwww.topman.comwww.zara.comwww.puma.comwww.twsteel.comwww.aquila.com.au

Bachelorette's Wardrobe Provided bywww.Billabong.com.auwww.colettehayman.com.auwww.peterlang.com.auwww.peeptoeshoes.com.auwww.tonybianco.com.auwww.seduce.com.auwww.majique.com.auwww.houseofharlow1960.comwww.keepsakethelabel.com.auwww.salsuli.comwww.lovisa.com.auwww.wittner.com.auwww.blessedarethemeek.com.auwww.finderskeepersthelabel.com.auwww.christopherchronis.com.au