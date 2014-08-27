An anxious Chantal finally gets her chance to impress the Bachelor when Blake takes her for a luxurious night out on the town, which includes a surprise appearance by renowned pastry chef Adriano Zumbo.
Then, a group date at Luna Park descends into chaos when Jessica steals a kiss with Blake when she thinks no one is watching. The Kiss-Gate incident ignites a cat fight at the Cocktail Party as the other Bachelorettes turn on Jessica over the Kiss-Gate incident, and one girl announces she will be leaving the Mansion.
