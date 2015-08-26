The Bachelor Season 3: Episode 9

War of the Roses - Oh No She Didn't! The Bumper Issue

It’s back to the Bachelor kitchen and the remaining seven Bachelorettes are contemplating the dwindling time they have left when Osher walks in with the golden ticket. All of the girls hope it’s their name on the card and Emily just hopes it’s not Nina.

But it is Bec who is victorious and receives the most Bachiest Bach arrival so far this season: send in the chopper. After a glamorous ride across Sydney Harbour, the pair arrive at indoor skydiving. We all can’t help but be a little disappointed that the date doesn’t contain rockets as Heather had hoped.

After donning the least-sexiest-onesies man created, an orange helmet and goggles Bec and Sam take on the challenge of indoor skydiving. While their solo efforts weren’t bad, things just didn’t come together for them in-tandem. Could it be a sign?

Meanwhile, back at the mansion, Emily and Ebru are discussing the chemistry between Bec and Sam, convinced she will come home with a rose. Their hopes for Nina are quite the opposite as it appears that Nina is proving to be the thorn in the side of these two Bachelorettes.

Back on the date, Bec has made the wise decision of a costume change as the Bach leads her to a very romantic gazebo. In order to get to know each other better, Bec has brought along a deck of cards filled with personal questions. Sam makes the first move and pulls out “What is your worst date ever?” This prompted a conversation about Bec’s trust issues, which then moves quickly onto Sam saying he doesn’t feel a romantic connection between them. It was an amicable decision that Bec would not return to the house for the rose ceremony but rather leave then and there.

Being the gentleman that Sam is, he faces the girls at the mansion to deliver the news about Bec. He reminds them that he’s here to find love and that, basically, they could go at any time.

The next morning, Sam decides that a real relationship means pjs, bad hair and no make-up and so surprises the girls at the mansion for breakfast. Cue freak out. Snez has a side pony, Heather has a butt flap and Emily refuses to come down. While Emily kept warm under her breakfast scarf, Sam hit the pans cooking up a batch of pancakes and contemplating the thought that he could be sharing a meal with his future wife right now.

After Sam makes a swift exit, the girls discover a gold envelope and everyone is verbally hoping it’s Ebru, but internally hoping it’s them. Sarah takes it out and is soon making her way to the Bach pad where Sam has set up a winetasting.

Blindfolded, Sarah smashes her way through a taste test before Bachy hits her with future talk. Sam reveals to us the logistics of making this relationship work in the real world would be easy: same town, good friends, good family. Logistics ain’t necessarily sexy, but Sarah received a rose…and a kiss. Way to go logistics! And Sarah!

Tonight’s cocktail party starts with the remaining six girls reflecting on the journey so far and how they understand why each of them is still there. When Bach enters, he feels the lightness of only having six ladies left to ponder…but life on The Bachelor was never easy.

It’s the moment we kind of thought would happen, but had completely forgotten about – INTRUDER ALERT.

The first new girl on the block is Lana, 27, a “go-getter” with lustrous hair who likes golf, yoga and sitting in. Bachy clearly takes an instant liking to this one as only moments pass before he’s quoting an Adam Sandler movie and telling her “it’s all in the hips”.

There was plenty of mixed emotions when our original six spot Lana walking across the grass. After the originals interrogate the new girl, they draw the correct conclusion “where there’s one, there will be more.” And the next intruder out of the limo is Queensland food blogger Rachel. She can’t cook, but she has been eating room service since she was 21, which pretty much makes her an expert on BLTs.

With Rachel’s entrance into the party, things get decidedly more icy as Ebru starts worrying about the prospect of not only sharing their man but also, sharing the mansion’s food. Rachel is playing the smart game finding out who’s been doing the kissing (turns out, everyone), while Lana is finding out things like who got the first date and about that time Emily got her bracelet.

While Heather considers the intruders an actual threat, Emily thinks “intruders are bullshit, b) not necessary and c) not enough time.”Meanwhile, Lana and Sam’s one-on-one is going swimmingly well, with laughs from both parties. Could this spell disaster for one of the originals?

When Bach pulls Emily aside to see how she’s handling the new inclusions to the mansion roll call, she bluffs and tells him she’s not affected.

Next, she blindsides Bach asking him how he sees her and looks genuinely mystified when he says she doesn’t seem like a goofy kind of girl to him. Things unravel further when Sam tells her he thinks she’s too focused on the drama in the house and is highly strung. Emily is actually shocked by this news. The pair awkwardly wrap things up and predicting the result of tonight’s episode becomes even murkier.

Tensions are higher than ever before in the rose ceremony room tonight as Lana is the first to receive a rose from Sam. The final two left standing will blow your mind, but what happens next is the most dramatic moment of the Bach so far...