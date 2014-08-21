Louise finally has her chance to impress the Bachelor on a glamorous single date on a multi-million dollar super yacht. Then the nine remaining Bachelorettes' world is rocked by the arrival of six more women – new love interests for Blake in his quest for romance. The original girls are not impressed with the newcomers and the atmosphere quickly turns from frosty to hostile until, at the Rose Ceremony, one woman refuses to accept a rose and walks out on Blake.

